Two Boston College Football Players Receive Vote for 2025 ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Although zero Boston College football players made the 2025 All-ACC Preseason Team, BC defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins and wide receiver Lewis Bond each received at least one vote for 2025 ACC Preseason Player of the Year from the media that attended 2025 ACC Football Kickoff—183 in total.
Hutchins received two votes while Bond received one, and the Eagles were just one of three schools to have two or more players voted for to win the award. Ultimately, however, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was named the 2025 ACC Preseason Player of the Year with a whopping 146 votes, eclipsing nearly 80 percent of the possible total voter count.
The Tigers also led the ACC in All-ACC Preseason selections with 11 players. Duke, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Miami each had two players selected, while NC State, SMU and Florida State all had one.
With two votes for 2025 ACC Preseason Player of the Year, Hutchins tied NC State quarterback CJ Bailey for the seventh-most votes for the award. Bond, meanwhile, came in a tie with Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes with one vote—the only two among the group with just a single nomination.
Bond is going into his redshirt senior year on the Heights after leading the Eagles in receiving yards the past two seasons with a combined 1,335 yards, helping him earn All-ACC Honorable Mention honors.
His 67 catches in 2024 ranked as the sixth most in single-season history for BC, but he is back for another year to scribble an even bigger dent in the program’s history books.
Hutchins, meanwhile, burst onto the college football season late last season.
In 13 games played in 2024, including six starts, Hutchins tallied 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and eight quarterback hurries, playing opposite of Donovan Ezeiruaku, the Dallas Cowboys’ second-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, on the defensive edge.
Bond attended 2025 ACC Football Kickoff as a representative of the BC football program and BC head coach Bill O’Brien told Boston College Eagles On SI that Hutchins could have easily attended as well.
The two are leaders amongst their respective position groups and for the team as a whole.
On Wednesday, the 2025 ACC Preseason Poll came out, and BC was projected to finish 13th in the conference this season despite finishing ninth in 2024 and retaining most of its starters.