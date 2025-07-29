Clemson Projected to Beat Miami In ACC Championship Game: ACC Daily
It will be two complete seasons before the Miami Hurricanes and the Clemson Tigers will have lined up against each other on a football field. That is, if each team doesn't make it to the ACC Championship game at the end of the 2025 season.
Both the Tigers and the Hurricanes love the idea of each team facing off against each other in a championship setting, especially after the classic overtime game they had during the 2023 season. At that point, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. had only started to scratch the surface of what they could become.
Now, as fully capable Sunday-level players, new projections have the programs facing off in the ACC Championship game.
On3's J.D. Pickell has the Hurricanes and Tigers set to face off in their conference championship games, likely also signaling each team making an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Clemson is an acceptable dark-horse pick this season to win a national championship, looking at the roster on paper. Klubnik is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the improved offensive line and the best defensive line in the country are something the Tigers love.
For the Hurricanes, they have brought in Carson Beck to take over at quarterback after one of the greatest offensive seasons any team has seen thanks to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward.
The Canes are returning one of the best offensive lines in the country, as well. With a revamped defense led by new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, the Canes' defensive struggles from last season won't be as pronounced as what gets put on the field this season.
However, there is a lot of football to be played before each team reaches that point.