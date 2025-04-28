BC Bulletin

College Baseball Top 25: Georgia Tech Falls Out, Others Climb; ACC Daily: April 25, 2025

The college baseball season is starting to ramp up, and the ACC looks like one of the best conferences in baseball once again.

Justice Sandle

Clemson senior Lucas Mahlstedt (47) reacts after closing out the game against University of Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadum in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 18, 2025. Clemson won 2-1, taking the ACC series.
Clemson senior Lucas Mahlstedt (47) reacts after closing out the game against University of Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadum in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 18, 2025. Clemson won 2-1, taking the ACC series. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The college baseball season is starting to ramp up, and the ACC looks like one of the best conferences in baseball once again. How will that play out when teams are selected for regionals and eventually making it to Omaha is still to be determined, but they command three of the top five teams in the country, with others starting to surge.

Georgia Tech has dropped out of the rankings, dropping another series to Virginia after getting swept by Miami a week earlier. The Hurricanes are surging at the right time after sweeping Boston College and winning 10 of their last 11 games.

NC State sits at the top of the ACC Standings after Sweeping No. 3 Clemson, and North Carolina passed Florida State after each won their respective series this weekend. Louisville still holds strong to its spot at No. 17 as other ACC teams try to work their way inside the top 25

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. LSU
  3. Clemson
  4. North Carolina
  5. Florida State
  6. Oregon
  7. Oregon State
  8. UC Irvine
  9. Georgia
  10. Auburn
  11. Arkansas
  12. Tennessee
  13. NC State
  14. UCLA
  15. Vanderbilt
  16. West Virginia
  17. Louisville
  18. Alabama
  19. Coastal Carolina
  20. Troy
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Southern Miss
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Arizona
  25. Kansas

ACC Baseball Standings (4/28)

1. NC State (15-6, 30-12)

2. Florida State (12-6, 31-9)

3. North Carolina (15-9, 33-10)

4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 30-14)

5. Clemson (13-8, 36-10)

6. Duke (14-10, 30-15)

7. Louisville (12-9, 30-13)

8. Miami (12-9, 27-18)

9. Virginia (11-10, 24-16)

10. Wake Forest (12-12, 29-16)

11. Virginia Tech (11-13, 27-17)

12. Notre Dame (10-14, 24-17)

13. Boston College (9-15, 20-23)

14. Stanford (7-17, 21-19)

15. Pitt (6-15, 20-21)

16. California (6-18, 18-25)

Read More ACC News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/ACC