College Baseball Top 25: Georgia Tech Falls Out, Others Climb; ACC Daily: April 25, 2025
The college baseball season is starting to ramp up, and the ACC looks like one of the best conferences in baseball once again. How will that play out when teams are selected for regionals and eventually making it to Omaha is still to be determined, but they command three of the top five teams in the country, with others starting to surge.
Georgia Tech has dropped out of the rankings, dropping another series to Virginia after getting swept by Miami a week earlier. The Hurricanes are surging at the right time after sweeping Boston College and winning 10 of their last 11 games.
NC State sits at the top of the ACC Standings after Sweeping No. 3 Clemson, and North Carolina passed Florida State after each won their respective series this weekend. Louisville still holds strong to its spot at No. 17 as other ACC teams try to work their way inside the top 25
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Texas
- LSU
- Clemson
- North Carolina
- Florida State
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- UC Irvine
- Georgia
- Auburn
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- NC State
- UCLA
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
- Louisville
- Alabama
- Coastal Carolina
- Troy
- Oklahoma
- Southern Miss
- Ole Miss
- Arizona
- Kansas
ACC Baseball Standings (4/28)
1. NC State (15-6, 30-12)
2. Florida State (12-6, 31-9)
3. North Carolina (15-9, 33-10)
4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 30-14)
5. Clemson (13-8, 36-10)
6. Duke (14-10, 30-15)
7. Louisville (12-9, 30-13)
8. Miami (12-9, 27-18)
9. Virginia (11-10, 24-16)
10. Wake Forest (12-12, 29-16)
11. Virginia Tech (11-13, 27-17)
12. Notre Dame (10-14, 24-17)
13. Boston College (9-15, 20-23)
14. Stanford (7-17, 21-19)
15. Pitt (6-15, 20-21)
16. California (6-18, 18-25)