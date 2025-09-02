How Teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference Rose and Fell in the AP Top-25, Week One: ACC Daily
The first official week of the college football season—Week One, not Week Zero—has passed, which means that teams which were listed in the original 2025 Associated Press Top-25 Poll have made their debuts, and upsets galore has already kicked in from the first slate of Top-25 matchups.
There were a handful of surprising outcomes which occurred on Saturday, including the Preseason No. 1 overall team in the AP Poll, the Texas Longhorns, falling to then-No. 3 Ohio State, 14-7, in Columbus, Ohio.
Another upset consisted of previously-unranked Florida State knocking off then-No. 8 Alabama, 31-17, in Tallahassee, Fla., with Boston College transfer quarterback Thomas Castellanos at the helm of the offense.
Take a look at which teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference either fell down the rankings, climbed into the rankings, or advanced up the poll from a previous position this week. The AP releases its poll selections every Tuesday following the previous slate of games from the weekend for the entire college football season.
1. Miami Hurricanes
Ranking: No. 5
Previous Ranking: No. 10
Week One result: Defeated then-No. 6 Notre Dame (currently No. 9), 27-24
Outlook: The Hurricanes defended home territory, “The U,” for the seventh straight time against Notre Dame, which has not captured a win in Miami since 1977. Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck looked like his old self after a sluggish campaign in 2024, recording 205 yards on 20-for-31 passing and two touchdowns through the air.
2. Clemson Tigers
Ranking: No. 8
Previous Ranking: No. 4
Week One result: Lost to then-No. 9 LSU (currently No. 3), 17-10
Outlook: Clemson is not a team to start its season on a hot note, at least in recent memory. The Tigers have failed to score more than 10 points in four of its past five season openers. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, who was tabbed with Preseason ACC Player of the Year honors, registered 230 yards on 19-of-38 passing and an interception.
3. Florida State Seminoles
Ranking: No. 14
Previous Ranking: Unranked
Week One result: Defeated then-No. 8 Alabama, 31-17.
Outlook: Many questions about the Seminoles going into 2025 arose after FSU posted a 2-10 record in 2024—just a year after going undefeated in the 2023 season and failing to reach the College Football Playoff due to reasoning by the selection committee, which forced the NCAA to change the CFP to a 12-team playoff. Thomas Castellanos, who played the last one and a half seasons in Chestnut Hill, Mass., before leaving Bill O’Brien’s program midseason, led FSU to the victory with 152 passing yards and 120 rushing yards, along with a rushing score. The game marked Alabama’s first loss in a season opener since 2001.
4. SMU
Ranking: No. 17
Previous Ranking: No. 16
Week One result: Defeated East Texas A&M, 42-13.
Outlook: The Mustangs’ Week-One victory over East Texas A&M was not a triumph to be especially proud of, especially considering who the three aforementioned teams played this past weekend in comparison. However, SMU became the first FBS team with multiple pick-sixes in a season opener since USC notched three against Rice in 2022, which should send a message to the ACC—and FBS—landscape.