Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Announces Transfer Following Benching
After a drama-filled few days in Chestnut Hill, Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos announced on Thursday night that he's leaving the Eagles' football program.
"First I want to say thank you to the fans and entire BC community for the past two years I've been blessed enough to play here," the QB posted in a photo on X (formerly Twitter). "I genuinely appreciate all the support you've given me and I will cherish the memories and relationships I've made.
He continued: "Thank you to the two groups of amazing coaches who have taught me invaluable lessons on and off the field. Thank you to the men who l've played alongside who have now become brothers. More than anything I've grown in faith and love and I appreciate every opportunity I've been given and worked towards during my time here. I've had some of the best experiences of my life in the Eagles Nest and I will truly cherish these memories forever. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, even though it's sooner than I would like. I will trust in God and his plan for me on my journey. Eagles Nest you'll always have a special place in my heart, Thomas Castellanos."
Castellanos left the Eagles' 37-31 win versus Syracuse last Saturday with an injury and was replaced by backup Grayson James. On Tuesday, head coach Bill O'Brien announced that James will continue as BC's starter and that Castellanos had stepped away from the team.
"Tommy, obviously, was not real thrilled... and he's decided to leave," O'Brien told WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Thursday. "We wish Tommy the best. We think very highly of him and we wish him the best, but we're gonna rally around Grayson."