Inside The ACC: ACC Teams Projected to Reach Omaha
The NCAA Baseball Tournament is here, and the ACC has several teams that could reach Omaha and possibly win a national championship.
The ACC also has nine teams in the tournament, the fourth time this has happened since the 2022 season. It starts with the ACC Tournament Championship No. 1 North Carolina. They join No. 7 Florida State, No. 14 Clemson, No. 18 Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Louisville, Duke, and Wake Forest as the batch of ACC talent to compete for a College World Series appearance.
Some projections have only two teams making the trip, but a few have it as a four-way split between the ACC and the SEC for representation.
Looking at the early brackets, the Tar Heels, Seminoles, Tigers, and possibly the Yellow Jackets have a strong chance of making it out of their regionals and super regionals to push for a chance of winning a national championship. The issue is, will the SEC get in the way of one of these teams once again?
The SEC has dominated the College Baseball World Series since 2019, winning every single championship (the 2020 season was canceled) in that period. The ACC has not won a baseball national championship since 2015, when Virginia defeated Vanderbilt 4-2. Nearly a decade of no winners marked the last time an ACC team was also in a championship series. With those four possible dark horses, there is a chance for the ACC to break its drought of championships.
Friday ACC Schedule, May 30 (ACC Teams in Bold, All Times Eastern)
Nashville, Tennessee
- #2 Louisville (35-21) vs. #3 East Tennessee State (41-15), 2:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
- #1 Vanderbilt (42-16) vs. #4 Wright State (38-19), 6:00 p.m., Watch on SEC Network
Auburn, Alabama
- #2 NC State (33-19) vs. #3 Stetson (40-20), 2:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
- #1 Auburn (38-18) vs. #4 Central Connecticut (31-15), 7:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- #1 North Carolina (42-12) vs. #4 Holy Cross (31-25), 2:00 p.m., Watch on ACC Network
- #2 Oklahoma (35-20) vs. #3 Nebraska (32-27), 5:00p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Athens, Georgia
- #1 Georgia (42-15) vs. #4 Binghamton (29-24), 12:00 p.m., Watch on SEC Network
- #2 Duke (37-19) vs. #3 Oklahoma State (28-23), 6:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Tallahassee, Florida
- #1 Florida State (38-14) vs. #4 Bethune-Cookman (37-21), 3:00 p.m., Watch on ACC Network
- #2 Northeastern (48-9) vs. #3 Mississippi State (34-21), 8:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Oxford, Mississippi
- #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Kentucky (46-12), 4:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
- #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray State (39-13), 8:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Clemson, South Carolina
- #2 West Virginia (41-14) vs. #3 Kentucky (29-24), 12:00 p.m., Watch on ESPNU
- #1 Clemson (44-16) vs. #4 USC Upstate (36-23), 6:00 p.m., Watch on ACC Network
Knoxville, Tennessee
- #2 Wake Forest (36-20) vs. #3 Cincinnati (32-24), 1:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
- #1 Tennessee (43-16) vs. #4 Miami (OH) (35-21), 6:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+
Hattiesburg, Southern Miss
- #2 Alabama (41-16) vs. #3 Miami (FL) (31-24), 3:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN2
- #1 Southern Miss (44-14) vs. #4 Columbia (29-17), 7:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+