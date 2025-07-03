Inside the ACC: Every ACC Player To Be Named An All-American For Baseball

BC Bulletin

The ACC had a fantastic year of baseball and while it ended short with the Louisville Cardinals only making the final four of the Men's College Worlds Series, the talent pool this sesason was outstanding.

26 ACC baseball student-athletes were named to All-America teams following the 2025 season. Here is the list of each player and what team they did make:

Clemson

Cam Cannarella - Clemson, OF, NCBWA and Perfect Game Third Team

Lucas Mahlstedt - Clemson, RHP, NCBWA and Perfect Game First Team, ABCA Third Team

Duke

Ben Miller - Duke, 3B, College Baseball Foundation First Team

Florida State

Alex Lodise, - DH/SS/IF, Baseball America, College Baseball Foundation, D1 Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game First Team, ABCA Second Team

Jamie Arnold - SP, ABCA, College Baseball Foundation, NCBWA, and Perfect Game First Team, Baseball America, and D1 Baseball Second Team

Myles Bailey - 1B, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and Perfect Game First Team

Georgia Tech

Alex Hernandez - TWP, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and NCBWA First Team

Caleb Daniel - OF, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America and Perfect Game Second Team

Drew Burress - OF, ABCA, College Baseball Foundation, D1 Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game First Team, Baseball America Third Team

Mason Patel - RHP, NCBWA Second Team

Louisville

Lucas Moore - OF, D1 Baseball Second Team

Tague Davis - 1B, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and NCBWA First Team

Miami

AJ Ciscar - SP, (All Freshman Team) D1 Baseball First Team, Baseball America, and Perfect Game Second Team

Daniel Cuvet - 3B, ABCA, Baseball America, College Baseball Foundation, D1 Baseball First Team, NCBWA and Perfect Game Second Team

NC State

Anderson Nance - (All Freshman Team) NCBWA and Perfect Game Second Team

North Carolina

Jake Knapp - SP, ABCA, College Baseball Foundation, D1 Baseball, NCBWA First Team, Perfect Game Second Team, Baseball America Third Team

Luke Stevenson - C, Perfect Game Third Team

Ryan Lynch - RP, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and Perfect Game Second Team

Walker McDuffie - RP (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game Second Team

Notre Dame

Bino Watters - DH,(All Freshman Team) D1 Baseball Second Team

Carson Tinney - C, Baseball America and NCBWA First Team, ABCA and D1 Baseball Third Team

Stanford

Tatum Marsh - (All Freshman Team), Baseball America, NCBWA, Perfect Game Second Team

Virginia

Tomas Valincious - SP, (All Freshman Team) Perfect Game First Team

Wake Forest

Dalton Wentz - 3B, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America and Perfect Game First Team, D1 Baseball and NCBWA Second Team

Kade Lewis - 2B, (All Freshman Team) NCBWA Second Team

Marek Houston - SS, Perfect Game Second Team, Baseball America Third Team

