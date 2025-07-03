Inside the ACC: Every ACC Player To Be Named An All-American For Baseball
26 ACC baseball student-athletes were named to All-America teams following the 2025 season.
The ACC had a fantastic year of baseball and while it ended short with the Louisville Cardinals only making the final four of the Men's College Worlds Series, the talent pool this sesason was outstanding.
Clemson
Cam Cannarella - Clemson, OF, NCBWA and Perfect Game Third Team
Lucas Mahlstedt - Clemson, RHP, NCBWA and Perfect Game First Team, ABCA Third Team
Duke
Ben Miller - Duke, 3B, College Baseball Foundation First Team
Florida State
Alex Lodise, - DH/SS/IF, Baseball America, College Baseball Foundation, D1 Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game First Team, ABCA Second Team
Jamie Arnold - SP, ABCA, College Baseball Foundation, NCBWA, and Perfect Game First Team, Baseball America, and D1 Baseball Second Team
Myles Bailey - 1B, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and Perfect Game First Team
Georgia Tech
Alex Hernandez - TWP, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and NCBWA First Team
Caleb Daniel - OF, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America and Perfect Game Second Team
Drew Burress - OF, ABCA, College Baseball Foundation, D1 Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game First Team, Baseball America Third Team
Mason Patel - RHP, NCBWA Second Team
Louisville
Lucas Moore - OF, D1 Baseball Second Team
Tague Davis - 1B, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and NCBWA First Team
Miami
AJ Ciscar - SP, (All Freshman Team) D1 Baseball First Team, Baseball America, and Perfect Game Second Team
Daniel Cuvet - 3B, ABCA, Baseball America, College Baseball Foundation, D1 Baseball First Team, NCBWA and Perfect Game Second Team
NC State
Anderson Nance - (All Freshman Team) NCBWA and Perfect Game Second Team
North Carolina
Jake Knapp - SP, ABCA, College Baseball Foundation, D1 Baseball, NCBWA First Team, Perfect Game Second Team, Baseball America Third Team
Luke Stevenson - C, Perfect Game Third Team
Ryan Lynch - RP, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, and Perfect Game Second Team
Walker McDuffie - RP (All Freshman Team) Baseball America, D1 Baseball, NCBWA, and Perfect Game Second Team
Notre Dame
Bino Watters - DH,(All Freshman Team) D1 Baseball Second Team
Carson Tinney - C, Baseball America and NCBWA First Team, ABCA and D1 Baseball Third Team
Stanford
Tatum Marsh - (All Freshman Team), Baseball America, NCBWA, Perfect Game Second Team
Virginia
Tomas Valincious - SP, (All Freshman Team) Perfect Game First Team
Wake Forest
Dalton Wentz - 3B, (All Freshman Team) Baseball America and Perfect Game First Team, D1 Baseball and NCBWA Second Team
Kade Lewis - 2B, (All Freshman Team) NCBWA Second Team
Marek Houston - SS, Perfect Game Second Team, Baseball America Third Team
