Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game vs Le Moyne

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (6-6) men’s basketball team plays its final game of 2025 on Sunday afternoon as it hosts the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) at Conte Forum.

The Eagles are coming off a 72-61 home win over the FDU Knights on Monday night after a second half comeback.

The Dolphins are riding a two-game losing streak. During the stretch, Le Moyne has suffered losses to the Texas Longhorns 95-53 on Dec. 16 and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 92-81 on Dec. 20, both on the road.

The Dolphins’ only win in December was against the Binghamton Bearcats 78-63 on the road on Dec. 6.

This will be the 19th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 13-5. The pair have not met since the 1979-80 season.

The game marks both teams’ final non-conference game of the season. After the contest, Boston College opens ACC play at Georgia Tech on Jan. 3, 2026, and Le Moyne opens NEC play on Jan. 2 at Saint Francis.

Live Updates:

Pregame

12:48 p.m. | Le Moyne has taken the court for a shoot around prior to the contest.

12:34 p.m. | Multiple Boston College players are on the court warming up ahead of the matchup.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Le Moyne Dolphins

When: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Le Moyne: The Dolphins suffered a 92-81 road loss to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Dec. 20.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 72-61 win over the FDU Knights on Monday night at home.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 1979-80 season. Boston College defeated Le Moyne 86-57.

Le Moyne Season Leaders: Points- Shilo Jackson (14.6 avg.), Rebounds- Shilo Jackson (8.4 avg.), Assists- Jakai Sanders (59), Steals- Trent Mosquera (21), Blocks-Shilo Jackson (27).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (14.9 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (7.8 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (34), Steals- Chase Forte (14), Blocks- Aidan Shaw (19).

Le Moyne's Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Dec. 28), at Saint Francis (Jan. 2), at Mercyhurst (Jan. 4), vs. New Haven (Jan. 8), vs. Central Connecticut State (Jan. 10).

Boston College's Next 5 Games: vs. Le Moyne (Dec. 28), at Georgia Tech (Jan. 3), vs. NC State (Jan. 6), at Louisville (Jan. 10), at Clemson (Jan. 13).

