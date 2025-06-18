Inside the ACC: Louisville Season Ends In the Final Four of the Men's College World Series
The dream season is over for the Louisville Cardinals as they get blasted by Coastal Carolina in the final four of the Men's College World Series. One of the best offenses in the country was stifled and finished quickly, 11-3.
Moreover, the Cardinals just ran into the hottest team in America. The Chanticleers' 26-game winning streak continues as they wait for the winner between Arkansas and LSU. As for the Cards, they end their season short of where they want to be, but still have a lot to offer in the coming years.
They might be losing superstar Eddie King Jr., but the recruiting the team has been able to do, as well as the talent they will likely keep for the next few years, will save them from waiting since the 2019 season to get back to Omaha.
The ACC entered Super Regionals with the most teams of any conference, and still, they search for the first baseball national championship in nearly a decade. If there was anything to show these past few weeks, the ACC is one of the premier conferences in the country for baseball and has a bright future ahead.
The Cardinals are only going to get better after this miracle season, plus a few other teams that look to get better as well. The Miami Hurricanes were eliminated by the Cardinals, but their future is bright. Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida State (who will always be a quality baseball school), and North Carolina have fantastic futures in front of them if they can capitalize on this opportunity. This is not a hard case to see. The ACC is back for baseball, and the standard will return to many teams being in Omaha, not just one.