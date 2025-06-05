Looking Back Over A Quarter Century - ACC Moments Of The Last 25 Years, Part One; ACC Daily: June 5, 2025
Over the course of the next few weeks, I want to turn back the clock a bit, starting with some of the most interesting and influential moments over the past 25 years. Each week, we'll go over a few different milestones and memories that some of us might have locked away from the early 2000s all the way to the present day.
I should note that this is not meant to be a "best of" list, marking who won what national championship in what year. Imagine you're sitting with your friends in the garage, and start naming random players and games from your childhood, as we all do. That's where this list comes from.
This week, we're starting with the year 2000 and running up to 2005 with some of the ACC's finest hours and electric moments of the dawning of a new century.
1. Chris Weinke's Heisman Season - 2000
Weinke, at the age of 28, is still the oldest player to win the Heisman Trophy when he was selected for his performance in the 2000 season. Weinke had spent six years in the minor league baseball system before joining Florida State, where he passed for 4,167 yards and 33 touchdowns at a nearly 62% completion rate in his Heisman campaign. Weinke would remain the last ACC player to win the award until fellow Seminole Jameis Winston took the trophy home in 2013, followed by former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2016. This Florida State offense was electric, and if you don't believe me, check the highlight reel.
2. Clemson Upsets No. 1 North Carolina - 2001
If you're a Clemson fan, you remember Will Solomon well as one of the most prolific scorers the ACC saw in the early 2000s, despite his teams having limited success at times. However, in a February game against the No. 1 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, Solomon went off for 26 points en route to downing the No. 1 team in the country and snapping the Heels' 18-game winning streak. The court was stormed, and they partied all night long in LIttlejohn Stadium.
3. Duke's Historic Five-Peat In The ACC Tournament - 2003
While this photo is from a few years after Duke's historic five-peat, Blue Devils legend J.J. Reddick was but a wee freshman on the historic team that won more consecutive ACC Tournaments than any other. Duke nearly made it six straight the next season, before losing to Maryland in overtime.
4. Florida State Wins First ACC Championship Football Game - 2005
2005 marked the beginning of a new era for the ACC, and the first ACC Football Championship game to decide the winner of one of the nation's premier collegiate athletic conferences. Florida State took home the trophy that season in a close contest with Virginia Tech via a final score of 27-22. This game meant something to both squads, as it was a rematch of the 2000 national championship dogfight. Winning the game earned Florida State an automatic invite to the Orange Bowl (RIP).
That's all for this week, and if you feel as though your favorite moment got left out, simply reach out on Twitter/X for a chance to have a section of the next installment of this series accredited to you.