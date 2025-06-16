Louisville Advances to Second Round of College World Series: ACC Daily
With the season on the line during Sunday’s College World Series (CWS) first-round matchup between Louisville and Arizona, Louisville right-handed pitcher Tucker Biven fired a four-inning, two-strikeout save—surrendering zero runs in the process—to advance the Cardinals into the second round of the CWS in Omaha, Neb.
Louisville is currently the only team remaining from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
In addition to Biven’s lights-out performance on the mound, infielder Kamau Neighbors delivered four hits in four at-bats, along with scoring a run and registering an RBI, to lead the Cardinals offensively.
Above all, the most impressive feat of the contest occurred in the eighth inning, when Louisville tacked on six runs alone after trailing behind, 3-2, up until that point.
Zion Rose plated a two-run single to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game, and Neighbors singled in another run to make it 5-2.
A meltdown occurred at home base when Arizona’s National Stopper of the Year award winner Tony Pluta dropped the ball in an attempt to tag Louisville’s Garrett Pike at the plate, which scored another run. Alex Alicea then drove in Neighbors with a squeeze bunt, and Matt Klein’s single to left produced the final run of the frame.
The triumph marked the Cardinals’ 19th come-from-behind win this season and Louisville moved to 41-23 on the year.