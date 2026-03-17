Live Updates From Boston College Baseball's Home Opener vs. Sacred Heart

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (11-8, 3-3 ACC) baseball team kicks off its home slate with a midweek game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-12, 3-3 MAAC) on Tuesday afternoon.

Boston College is coming off a series loss to No. 10 NC State over the weekend. The Eagles lost the series opener 4-2 on Friday and the finale 5-1 on Sunday. BC won the middle game 12-5 on Saturday to force a rubber match.

Sacred Heart is coming off a series win over Quinnipiac. The Pioneers won the first two games of the set 9-8 on Friday and 10-4 on Saturday to take the series, but lost the finale 10-2 on Sunday.

The contest marks this year’s home opener for the Eagles. BC was supposed to play at home against Merrimack on Feb. 24 for its opener, but the game was postponed due to weather. A makeup date has yet to be announced.

This will be the only time the two teams meet this season. In the last meeting in 2025, Boston College defeated Sacred Heart 8-3 at home on March 18.

It also marks the first of a five-game home stand for the Eagles. Boston College will play UMass Lowell on Wednesday and then take on Cal for a three-game series this weekend.

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Top 1

Will Rudolph hits a foul ball, but stays in the park for Eagles first baseman Danny Surowiec to make the out and end the top half of the inning.

Will Cook hits a shallow fly out, but is enough to bring home Jacob Schmutz from third base. Sacred Heart 1, Boston College 0.

Ronan Donohue strikes out for the first out of the afternoon.

Jacob Schmutz hits a leadoff double for Sacred Heart to get things going at Harrington Athletics Village and advances to third on a wild pitch. The Pioneers are threatening early.

Pregame

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RHP Drew Grumbles will take the mound for Boston College while Sacred Heart will go with right-handed pitcher Aiden Emrich.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Sacred Heart Pioneers

When: Tuesday, March 17 at 3 p.m ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Sacred Heart: The Pioneers earned a series win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats over the weekend. Sacred Heart won the first two games 9-8 and 10-4, but dropped the finale 10-2.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series loss to the NC State Wolfpack over the weekend. BC lost the opener 4-2 and finale 5-1 as well as won the middle game 12-5.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on March 18. Boston College defeated Sacred Heart 8-3 at home.