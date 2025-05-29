Television Networks And Times Revealed for ACC Football Weeks 0-3; ACC Daily: May 29, 2025
With the 2025 ACC football slate approaching fast, the conference released network and air times for each ACC team from week 0-3 earlier today.
While these weeks are typically filled with cupcake matchups, there are some highlights on the schedule to look at.
Best Matchups: Week 0-1
Georgia Tech travelling to Colorado raises my eyebrows. That's a Deion Sanders team that will be adjusting to a new presence under center and a lot of leadership changes within the locker room. The Yellowjackets were no scrubs last year, finishing 7-6 in 2024 and 5-3 in conference play. Tech could walk away with an upset.
LSU and Clemson will obviously be the headliner, but Miami and Notre Dame squaring off in Carson Beck's first start for the U will be one to keep an eye on, too. A sneaky good one could be Virginia Tech and South Carolina, as the Gamecocks' quarterback looks to write the first chapter in a hopeful Heisman campaign.
Best Matchups: Week 2
There's an actual conference game this early in the slate in Virginia at NC State, and I think that will have some teeth due to both teams working out early season kinks.
Boston College gets its rematch with Michigan State in Bill O'Brien's second year at the helm of the program, and after guiding BC through a tumultuous first year, I could see that being a statement game for the Eagles.
James Madison visits Louisville in Week Two, which officially puts the Cardinals on upset watch, whether Curt Cignetti is the head coach or not. There's something about JMU, man. Illinois and Duke will also square off in a match of power four opponents.
Best Matchups: Week 3
Many schools are taking week three for a bye week, but there are still some solid games on tap. Namely, NC State visiting Wake Forest for a night game, and Boston College making the trip out west to face off against Stanford.
Clemson also visits Georgia Tech for a noon kickoff, and early morning games in Atlanta can always be interesting.
Overall, the 2025 ACC slate is shaping up to be an interesting one, and I, for one, am ready to see the pigskin flying around again.