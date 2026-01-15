The Boston College Men’s Basketball Player Struggling to Live Up to Preseason Expectations: The Extra Point

Coming into the 2025-26 Boston College men’s basketball season, the hype was high around guard Donald Hand Jr., and for good reason.

Hand Jr. had a stellar 2024-25 campaign for the Eagles, averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, being one of only four players in the ACC to rank in the top 20 in the league in both scoring and rebounding.

As a reward for his season, Hand Jr. was named the 2024-25 ACC Most Improved Player. He ranked third in the ACC in scoring average increase after averaging 5.0 points per game as a sophomore. Hand Jr. also earned a nod to the All-ACC Honorable Mention team.

The redshirt junior guard from Virginia Beach, Va. pledged his future to Earl Grant and the Eagles after the season. During a time where uncertainty and transfer portal rumors are always swirling, Hand Jr.’s commitment to stay in Chestnut Hill was viewed as a huge sign of belief and loyalty.

Hand Jr. reaffirmed his belief in the Eagles at the ACC Tipoff in October, when he claimed that BC would finish in the top five of the conference the upcoming season.

So far, things have not gone to plan for the Eagles or Hand Jr. BC sits at 7-10 overall and 0-4 in ACC play, and Hand Jr. has not lived up to the large expectations placed on him as the team’s leader.

His efficiency has been subpar, shooting 31.5% from the field and 21.9% from three-point range. His averages sit at 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

In BC’s last matchup against No. 22 Clemson, Hand Jr. was scoreless for the first time all year, attempting just three field goals. After the game, BC head coach Earl Grant had the following to say about Hand Jr.:

“He’s had a pretty good year overall. I think the expectations were really high coming in. There’s a lot of season left. When you move up the scouting report and you become one of those guys that everybody’s keen on, you got to cut harder, you got to screen harder, you got to run harder.”

With the Eagles winless in ACC play, Hand Jr. will need to step up down the stretch. He'll need to keep attacking the rim in order to find easy looks, as the shot has not been falling all year. Grant would be smart to dial up some downhill drives for Hand Jr. as he looks to get back to what worked the previous year.

