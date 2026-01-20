Ex-Indiana QB Alberto Mendoza Announces Transfer to ACC School

On Monday, Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza won a national championship. On Tuesday, he announced his exit from the program.

Mendoza is transferring to play for Georgia Tech in 2026, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett Tuesday afternoon.

The rising junior is the younger brother of Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and presumptive top pick in April’s NFL draft. Alberto played in parts of nine games in 2025, completing 18 of 24 passes for 286 yards and five touchdowns against one interception. He also briefly saw action in a blowout win over Western Illinois in 2024.

Mendoza’s decision comes after Indiana added a top quarterback out of the portal for a third consecutive year under coach Curt, bringing in TCU’s Josh Hoover as the presumptive starter for next season.

Alberto will join a Yellow Jackets team that enjoyed a strong 2025, posting a 9–4 record—its best since ’16. Should he win the Georgia Tech starting job, he will have an insta-weapon at his disposal in ex-Michigan running back Justice Haynes, who led the Big Ten with 7.1 yards per attempt in ‘25.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open 2026 against Colorado on Sept. 5.

