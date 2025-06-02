BC Bulletin

Three Game Sevens For ACC Teams In NCAA Regionals: ACC Daily: June 2, 2025

The ACC looks to win each of their game sevens today as each look for a chance to appear in super regionals next weekend.

Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels players look an after a loss against the Florida State Seminoles at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The two best words in sports: Game Seven. For the ACC, three teams have game sevens in their regionals as they look to return to the super regionals. Three have already advanced, and three are looking to join.

First are the ACC Tournament champions in the North Carolina Tar Heels. They have a chance to make history if they are able to reach the supers and be one of the top remaining seeds in the playoffs after the SEC debacle this postseason.

Wake Forest has a chance to beat Tennessee, after winning its third straight elimination game and defeating the Volunteers 7-6 to force a game seven.

The Miami Hurricanes are looking to bounce back after getting blasted with nine runs in the first inning against Southern Miss, who are fighting for their lives to host a super regional.

Full Bracket

2025 College World Series Bracket
2025 College World Series Bracket / Credit @NCAABaseball on X

If they are to win out, the ACC will have six teams to make the super regionals. That would also be the most out of any conference this season to reach this far in the tournament.

NCAA baseball tournament games today

Here's a look at NCAA baseball tournament games on June 2:

All times Eastern

  • Chapel Hill Regional: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Oklahoma | 3 p.m. | ESPNU (ESPN+)
  • Corvallis Regional: USC vs. No. 8 Oregon State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
  • Knoxville Regional: Wake Forest vs. No. 14 Tennessee | 6 p.m. | ESPN2 (ESPN+)
  • Oxford Regional: Murray State vs. No. 10 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
  • Hattiesburg Regional: Miami vs. No. 16 Southern Miss | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
  • Baton Rouge Regional: No. 6 LSU vs. Little Rock | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 (ESPN+)

Who's in NCAA baseball super regionals?

  • No. 3 Arkansas (will host Fayetteville Super Regional)
  • No. 4 Auburn (will host Auburn Super Regional)
  • No. 9 Florida State (won Tallahassee Regional)
  • No. 13 Coastal Carolina (will play in Auburn Super Regional)
  • No. 15 UCLA (will host Los Angeles Super Regional)
  • Duke (won Athens Regional)
  • West Virginia (won Clemson Regional)
  • UTSA (won Austin Regional)
  • Louisville (won Nashville Regional)
  • Arizona (won Eugene Regional)

