Two Conference Teams Headed to NCAA Women's Lacrosse Final Four, ACC Daily: May 16, 2025
The 2025 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament quarterfinals took place on Thursday and four teams punched their ticket to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the semifinals, also known as Championship Weekend.
Two of those teams headed to Gillette are from the ACC, top-seeded UNC and No. 2-seeded Boston College.
The Tar Heels, who are a perfect 20-0 on the year, defeated Princeton in the quarterfinals on Thursday night 19-10 to secure the final spot in the semifinals. UNC has not only had a dominant 2025 campaign, but also has had some impressive wins in the tournament. The team also defeated Clemson in the second round 18-9.
Boston College earned its spot in the semifinals after recording a solid win over No. 7-seeded Yale in the quarterfinals on Thursday night 18-11. With the win, the Eagles continue their dynasty with their eighth straight Final Four appearance. Although not the top team, Boston College has also had a strong tournament showing thus far as it bested Stony Brook 10-7 in the second round last weekend.
The other two teams to make it to the semifinals are No. 3 Northwestern and No. 4 Florida.
Northwestern’s road to Foxborough has looked similar to UNC and Boston College’s. After earning a first round bye as a top three seed, the Wildcats defeated Michigan in the second round 15-7 and Penn in the quarterfinals 17-12.
Florida has had a little harder of a slate to get to this point. The Gators were the top seed to play in the first round and dominated Mercer 18-6. After advancing to the second round, they squeaked past Stanford 13-12 and beat Duke in the quarterfinals 11-9 to make the semifinals.
UNC and Florida will play the first game of the semifinals on Friday, May 23 at 3 p.m. ET while Boston College and Northwestern will cap off the day at 5:30 p.m., both on ESPNU.
The winners of those games will play in the national championship on Sunday, May 25 at noon on ESPN.