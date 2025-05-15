BC Bulletin

No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Punches Ticket to Semifinals With Win Over No. 7 Yale

The Eagles are headed to Gillette Stadium for Championship Weekend.

The No. 2-seeded Boston College Eagles (19-2) women’s lacrosse team punched its ticket to the semifinals with an 18-11 win over the No. 7-seeded Yale Bulldogs (16-4) on Thursday night. 

Boston College found itself in a tight opening quarter. After the Eagles gained an early 3-1 lead, Yale scored three consecutive goals to go in front 4-3 in a little over a minute and a half. 

Eagles attacker Rachel Clark knocked in a goal in the final 35 seconds of the frame to knot the game up at 4 after the first, one of eight the senior had on the day. 

The Eagles found their rhythm in the second quarter, outscoring Yale 5-2. The stretch was led by Emma LoPinto, who scored four straights goals in the final 6:44 of the quarter to head into halftime with the 9-6 advantage. 

Boston College continued to roll in the third quarter, notching an explosive six-goal frame. LoPinto started the scoring with a goal in the first minute and a half and was followed with scores by Morgan Smith and four by Clark. 

Yale tacked on a pair of goals in the final 3:45 of the quarter which stopped a scoring drought that lasted 22 minutes and 43 seconds. The Eagles headed into the fourth with a 15-8 advantage.

The Eagles maintained control of the game throughout the fourth. 

Boston College’s Molly Driscoll opened the final quarter with a score and notched another with 4:06 to go aid the Eagles’ lead. The Bulldogs added a trio of scores to hit double digits, but could not do enough offensively to get back into the game. 

Clark put Boston College’s final goal on the board with 2:18 to go in the game which broke a program record for the most goals in a single season.

Next up, Boston College will head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the semifinals on May 23. The Eagles will take on No. 3 Northwestern. 

