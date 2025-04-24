BC Bulletin

What's The Most Important Baseball Series Around The ACC This Weekend?; ACC Daily, April 24, 2025

With the postseason looming, there are several chances for teams around the ACC to cement themselves among the upper echelon of potential College World Series candidates.

Tanner Marlar

Eric Whisler, right, and brother Erroll Whisler, both from Gainesville, Fla. sing the Florida State fight song after the conclusion of the baseball game Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. FSU rallied to defeat UF 8-4 off a walk-off grand slam from Alex Lodise in the ninth inning. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Eric Whisler, right, and brother Erroll Whisler, both from Gainesville, Fla. sing the Florida State fight song after the conclusion of the baseball game Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. FSU rallied to defeat UF 8-4 off a walk-off grand slam from Alex Lodise in the ninth inning. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no secret that the ACC has its fair share of players when it comes to postseason baseball. In fact, some of the current favorites to make the postseason lay claim to the conference.

That being said, there are quite a few series on tap for this weekend that could shake up the postseason picture. We here at OnSI have released our own predictions for how the regionals could shake out, and there are some heavy-hitting ACC foes with big matchups just a few hours ahead.

1. Clemson | Next Series: @ NC State

Clemson infielder Josh Paino swings at a pitch
Clemson infielder Josh Paino (8) bats against University of Louisville during the bottom of the fifth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadum in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 18, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson looks to make the road trip to Raleigh, NC this weekend to take on North Carolina State, who we'll get to in a minute. The Tigers are in line to host a regional, and a win against another postseason-hopeful team would only cement that status.

2. Virginia Tech | Next Series: @ Duke

Garrett Michel dives back to first base
CHATHAM 07/17/24 Garrett Michel of Bourne dives back to first as Robin Villenueve of Chatham goes up for the throw. Cape League baseball Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

With a sub-.500 conference record at the moment, the Hokies have just about locked themselves out of hosting a regional. However, the team has been dynamite on the road with a 10-4 record away from home. The team will try and keep that status alive as it hits the road to take on Duke, another team with postseason dreams, this weekend.

3. Florida State | Next Series: @ No. 19 Louisville

Florida State baseball
The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Florida Gators at Dick Howser Stadium on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State and Louisville square off this weekend in a battle of ACC titans. Currently, we here at OnSI have FSU predicted as a four-seed hosting a regional. If the Seminoles can topple the Cardinals on the road this weekend, it would go a long way to elevating that status.

4. NC State | Next Series: vs. Clemson

NC State Wolfpack first baseman Garrett Pennington last year against Florida in the College World Series
Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack first baseman Garrett Pennington (33) walks off after striking out against the Florida Gators during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Wolf Pack has a taste of retribution in their mouths after the College World Series last season, and while the team hasn't quite hit the mark it wanted in 2025, a four-game win streak is nothing to scoff at. Fans know that if NC State gets hot at the right time, watch out, and Clemson might be on the receiving end of that this weekend.

5. Georgia Tech | Next Series: vs. Virginia

Matthew Ellis tags out Blake Wright at the plate last season
Georgia Tech senior Matthew Ellis (55) tags out Clemson senior Blake Wright(8) at home plate during the second game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson Friday, May 3, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

If 30 wins is the magic number for a postseason berth, Georgia Tech is staring that mark in the face this weekend with the Virginia Cavaliers coming to Atlanta. With a 19-6 record at home, GT has to feel pretty good about their chances to cement its postseason status.

6. North Carolina | Next Series: @ Pitt

Gavin Gallaher throws to first against Florida State in last year's College World Series
Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels third baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) throws to first base against the Florida State Seminoles during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Speaking of teams trying to claw their way back to Omaha, North Carolina is trying its best to make its way back to the College World Series. They're taking on Pitt this weekend, and should be able to pull out a helpful win.

7. Miami | Next Series: @ Boston College

Carlos Perez bats against Clemson in last year's ACC Tournament
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes catcher Carlos Perez (61) at bat against the Clemson Tigers in the third inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If anyone on this list has a lot to lose this weekend, it's the Hurricanes. They'll travel north to play a Boston College team that's limping its way through 2025, but they cannot afford a bad loss here. At 24-18, a series loss to BC might be one of the final nails in the coffin of Miami's 2025 season.

8. Duke | Next Series: vs. Virginia Tech

Duke pitcher in the windup
Duke will play host to Virginia Tech this weekend. / Duke Athletics

Durham looks to be a fun place to spend this weekend, as the 2024 ACC champion Blue Devils look to make another push towards the postseason. With a plethora of players named to awards watch lists across the board, Duke has the advantage on paper this weekend. The Devils just have to get it done.

9. Wake Forest | Next Series: @ Stanford

Wake Forest pitcher in the windup
Wake Forest travels to Stanford this weekend. / Wake Forest Baseball

The Deacs might be a little jet lagged by the time first pitch arrives, but Wake Forest will take to the skies to play Stanford this weekend in an East/West showdown. The Deacs are just about knocked out of hosting potential, but they've made plenty of late-season runs in conference play before.

10. Louisville | Next Series: vs. Florida State

Louisville player steps on home plate.
Louisville suffered a defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend. / Louisville Athletics

The Cardinals still hold on to a top 25 ranking, and with the team hosting FSU this weekend, Kentucky seems to be the best place to be when it comes to top-tier ACC matchups this weekend.

Tanner Marlar
TANNER MARLAR

Tanner Marlar has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.

