What's The Most Important Baseball Series Around The ACC This Weekend?; ACC Daily, April 24, 2025
It's no secret that the ACC has its fair share of players when it comes to postseason baseball. In fact, some of the current favorites to make the postseason lay claim to the conference.
That being said, there are quite a few series on tap for this weekend that could shake up the postseason picture. We here at OnSI have released our own predictions for how the regionals could shake out, and there are some heavy-hitting ACC foes with big matchups just a few hours ahead.
1. Clemson | Next Series: @ NC State
Clemson looks to make the road trip to Raleigh, NC this weekend to take on North Carolina State, who we'll get to in a minute. The Tigers are in line to host a regional, and a win against another postseason-hopeful team would only cement that status.
2. Virginia Tech | Next Series: @ Duke
With a sub-.500 conference record at the moment, the Hokies have just about locked themselves out of hosting a regional. However, the team has been dynamite on the road with a 10-4 record away from home. The team will try and keep that status alive as it hits the road to take on Duke, another team with postseason dreams, this weekend.
3. Florida State | Next Series: @ No. 19 Louisville
Florida State and Louisville square off this weekend in a battle of ACC titans. Currently, we here at OnSI have FSU predicted as a four-seed hosting a regional. If the Seminoles can topple the Cardinals on the road this weekend, it would go a long way to elevating that status.
4. NC State | Next Series: vs. Clemson
The Wolf Pack has a taste of retribution in their mouths after the College World Series last season, and while the team hasn't quite hit the mark it wanted in 2025, a four-game win streak is nothing to scoff at. Fans know that if NC State gets hot at the right time, watch out, and Clemson might be on the receiving end of that this weekend.
5. Georgia Tech | Next Series: vs. Virginia
If 30 wins is the magic number for a postseason berth, Georgia Tech is staring that mark in the face this weekend with the Virginia Cavaliers coming to Atlanta. With a 19-6 record at home, GT has to feel pretty good about their chances to cement its postseason status.
6. North Carolina | Next Series: @ Pitt
Speaking of teams trying to claw their way back to Omaha, North Carolina is trying its best to make its way back to the College World Series. They're taking on Pitt this weekend, and should be able to pull out a helpful win.
7. Miami | Next Series: @ Boston College
If anyone on this list has a lot to lose this weekend, it's the Hurricanes. They'll travel north to play a Boston College team that's limping its way through 2025, but they cannot afford a bad loss here. At 24-18, a series loss to BC might be one of the final nails in the coffin of Miami's 2025 season.
8. Duke | Next Series: vs. Virginia Tech
Durham looks to be a fun place to spend this weekend, as the 2024 ACC champion Blue Devils look to make another push towards the postseason. With a plethora of players named to awards watch lists across the board, Duke has the advantage on paper this weekend. The Devils just have to get it done.
9. Wake Forest | Next Series: @ Stanford
The Deacs might be a little jet lagged by the time first pitch arrives, but Wake Forest will take to the skies to play Stanford this weekend in an East/West showdown. The Deacs are just about knocked out of hosting potential, but they've made plenty of late-season runs in conference play before.
10. Louisville | Next Series: vs. Florida State
The Cardinals still hold on to a top 25 ranking, and with the team hosting FSU this weekend, Kentucky seems to be the best place to be when it comes to top-tier ACC matchups this weekend.