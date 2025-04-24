2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 5.0

Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt's sweep against Georgia puts them back into the national top 16 and SEC dominance reigns supreme in latest college baseball bracketology.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt left fielder Rustan Rigdon (19) celebrates with teammates after throwing out Georgia's Slate Alford at third base during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt left fielder Rustan Rigdon (19) celebrates with teammates after throwing out Georgia's Slate Alford at third base during the eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After taking steps away from hosting a NCAA Regional against Oklahoma, Vanderbilt took a superman-like leap to No. 9 in the nation and return to the list of NCAA Tournament national seeds.

If the NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was set today, Vanderbilt would host an NCAA Regional along with seven other SEC schools. It’s a quick turnaround for Vanderbilt and it won’t be easy to keep that status (see Tuesday night’s loss to Middle Tennessee).

It’s really a double-edged sword the Commodores face in the season’s final month. On one side, 10 of the Commodores’ final 14 games are against ranked opponents, meaning there aren’t many “easy” games and the losses could pile up.

On the other side…10 of the Commodores’ final 14 games are against ranked opponents, meaning there’s an opportunity to move up even higher in the rankings if the wins pile up. (See? Double-edged sword and, frankly, that’s true for 15 of the SEC’s 16 teams [sorry Missouri].)

So, there is a Nashville Regional in my NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket Prediction 5.0 that you can see in full below. First, here are a few notes and thoughts I had when making this bracket:

  • If this was the official bracket, the SEC would set a new record for most teams from one in conference in NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year. There 13 SEC teams in this bracket, 10 ACC teams, five Big 12 teams and three Big 10 teams.
  • I almost put Southeastern Louisiana in instead of USC and if SLU had beaten Southern Miss on Tuesday, I would’ve done it. But, for now, SLU is my first team out of the tournament.
  • When I did my rankings, I was surprised Florida was high as it ended up being. Personally, I’m not sold on the Gators as a tournament team, but it came down to them or Mississippi State as the 13th SEC team and the Gators just won that head-to-head series, so they’re in.
  • One note on how I place teams in regionals: I don’t include teams from the same conferences in the same regionals and I try to not have teams making cross-country trips, especially the No. 4 seeds. What I don’t worry too much about is balance and not turning a regional into a “group of death” bracket. If it happens, so be it, but don’t tell me the Los Angeles and Norman Regionals below wouldn’t be exciting.

Reminder, this isn’t a projection. This is what I think the bracket would look like if the selection committee made its selections today. I use the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings for the 16 national seeds and use current conference leaders to determine who receives the automatic tournament bids. Also, it seems fair to state that the teams ranked No. 16-25 will earn invites to the tournament So, once those spots were filled, I was left 14 at-large bids to hand out. There were 15 at-large bids last week, but Iowa leads the Big 10 and UCLA got an at-large bid as a national seed. Without further ado, here’s bracket 5.0:

NCAA Baseball Tournament Prediction 5.0:

Texas Longhorns infielder Jalin Flores (1) catches a foul ball for an out in the fifth inning as the Texas Longhorns.
Texas Longhorns infielder Jalin Flores (1) catches a foul ball for an out in the fifth inning as the Texas Longhorns take on the Auburn Tigers in the first game of a three-game series on Thursday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, April 17, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Regional

(1) Texas*
Dallas Baptist
UT Rio Grande Valley
Southeast Missouri State*

Clemson outfielder Dominic Listi (6) makes a catch at the left field wall against University of Louisville.
Clemson outfielder Dominic Listi (6) makes a catch at the left field wall against University of Louisville during the top of the first inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadum in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 18, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson Regional

(2) Clemson
Xavier
Virginia Tech
Missouri State*

Oregon State players watch their team compete against San Diego during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium.
Oregon State players watch their team compete against San Diego during an NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corvallis Regional

(3) Oregon State
Kansas
Virginia Tech
St. Thomas*

Eric Whisler, right, and brother Erroll Whisler, both from Gainesville, Fla. sing the Florida State fight song.
Eric Whisler, right, and brother Erroll Whisler, both from Gainesville, Fla. sing the Florida State fight song after the conclusion of the baseball game Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tallahassee Regional

(4) Florida State
Kentucky
Kansas State
Bethune-Cookman*

Arkansas outfielder Logan Maxwell (22) celebrates after scoring a run during a NCAA baseball game against Georgia in Athens,
Arkansas outfielder Logan Maxwell (22) celebrates after scoring a run during a NCAA baseball game against Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 11, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fayetteville Regional

(5) Arkansas
TCU
UTSA
Central Connecticut*

Tennessee's Dylan Loy (37) closes the NCAA college baseball game against Kentucky on April 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Dylan Loy (37) closes the NCAA college baseball game against Kentucky on April 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knoxville Regional

(6) Tennessee
NC State
Iowa*
Holy Cross*

Michael Braswell III 10 LSU Tigers take on Alabama Baseball in Baton Rouge, LA. Thursday, April 17, 2025.
Michael Braswell III 10 LSU Tigers take on Alabama Baseball in Baton Rouge, LA. Thursday, April 17, 2025. / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baton Rogue Regional

(7) LSU
Georgia Tech
McNeese*
Maine*

Chapel Hill Regional

(8) North Carolina
Ole Miss
Northeastern*
UNC Greensboro*

Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) throw to a Georgia batter during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game.
Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell (39) throw to a Georgia batter during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball game at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nashville Regional

(9) Vanderbilt
Southern Miss
Creighton*
Stetson*

Georgia pitcher Leighton Finley (12) throws to first base on an attempted pick off play during the second inning.
Georgia pitcher Leighton Finley (12) throws to first base on an attempted pick off play during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball game against Vanderbilt at Hawkins Field Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. / Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Athens Regional

(10) Georgia
Coastal Carolina*
Miami
Rhode Island*

Auburn Tigers catcher Ike Irish (18) celebrates with associate coach Karl Nonemaker (35) as he rounds third base to head home
Auburn Tigers catcher Ike Irish (18) celebrates with associate coach Karl Nonemaker (35) as he rounds third base to head home in the seventh inning as the Longhorns play the Auburn Tigers in the second game of a three-game series on Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, April 18, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn Regional

(11) Auburn
Troy
Duke
Pennsylvania*

Irvine Regional

(12) UC Irvine
Wake Forest
Grand Canyon
Fresno State*

Eugene Regional

(13) Oregon
Alabama
Fairfield*
Gonzaga*

Oklahoma infielder Jaxon Willits (7) slides to second during a college Bedlam baseball game.
Oklahoma infielder Jaxon Willits (7) slides to second during a college Bedlam baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Norman Regional

(14) Oklahoma
Louisville
Southern California
High Point*

Los Angeles Regional

(15) UCLA
West Virginia*
Texas A&M
Wright State*

Tucson Regional

(16) Arizona
Cal Poly
Florida
Ball State*

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

