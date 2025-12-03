Boston College Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Position Breakdowns

Offense

The Eagles hold 13 offensive players in the class, ranging from talented quarterbacks to lengthy wideouts, as well as the players that protect them both.

Looking at the signal callers, Boston College has two dynamic players at the position in Femi Babalola and Anthony Coellner. While the pair brings different skill sets to the table, both look as if they could compete to eventually take over as the starter.

Bill O'Brien and the staff also managed to snag commitments from two extremely talented wide receivers, Alex Voss and Kelvin Brown, Jr. Like the two quarterbacks, each player brings a unique aspect to the offense with Voss serving as a contest catch specialist, and Brown as an explosive threat to score any time he touches the ball.

Boston College also landed an impressive pair of running backs in this year's class from Billy Barrett and Sedric Addison. Barrett, who comes from New Jersey, is a walk on prospect, and Addison is a 3-Star back from the Peach State.

The trenches were where the Eagles focused heavily this offseason, landing four prospects across various positions within the offensive line. More importantly than just grabbing commits, Boston College seemingly grabbed extremely high potential prospects, all of which feature massive frames that could already suit up at the division one level.

While O'Brien and the staff did a fabulous job in acquiring talent for the Eagles' offense in this year's class, tight end is a position that was a bit neglected throughout the process. Boston College does hold commitments two athletes who have seen time there before, but not from a dedicated tight end.

Defense

With 14 commits on this side of the ball, O'Brien and the staff put together a similarly impressive performance with the defense as they did on the offensive end.

Five of the 14 commits are defensive backs, all of which have shown to have incredible range in coverage at the varsity level. The Eagles have clearly made a point to target bigger players for the secondary, and were mostly successful this offseason with each of the five commits all standing above six feet tall.

While the secondary was heavily addressed, so were the trenches as Boston College landed six commitments between the defensive line and edge rusher positions.

The Eagles were somewhat limited in their pursuit of linebackers in the 2026 cycle, landing just a single commit at the position from unranked Demeterius Thompson out of Clayton, Missouri.

Top Commitments in the Class

Mason Leak

Leak is one of just two 4-Sar commits in the class, and is one of the most impressive edge rushers out of the state of Mass. He stands 6-foot-4, 230 lbs., possessing the build of an elite division one pass rusher before he has even stepped foot on campus.

Prior to originally committing to the Eagles, the Connecticut native held a list of Power Four offers, including the likes of Virginia, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

Femi Babalola

One of the Eagles' two signal caller commits, Babalola could have the highest ceiling of any player in the class as a whole. He is an incredibly dynamic quarterback with the ability to attack defenses with both his legs and his arm, and he has already proven himself as a winner at the varsity level, leading Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee to an undefeated record and an upcoming berth in the state title game on December 6.

He committed to Boston College in June, choosing the Eagles over the likes of Colorado, Arizona, Georgia Tech and many more high level Power Four programs.

Signee Breakdowns

OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)

Hailing from the NFL Academy in London, Werner is a physically impressive offensive line prospect who is originally from Germany. With his massive 6-foot-9, 175 lb. frame, Werner's potential is through the roof, but he will need some refinement if he hopes to work his way onto the field. He has solid footwork and moves well for someone his size, but still has a bit to work on in terms of pad level and overall technique.

Despite likely being more of a project type of player, Wener has an incredibly high ceiling, and could very well develop into a very high level talent.

Soaring into Boston

CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)

Hailing from Kingswood Oxford High School in West Hartford, Connecticut, Biggins is an impressive athlete, rated as a 3-Star prospect. He stands 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., and split time on both sides of the ball across his high school career.

Serving as both a wide receiver and cornerback for his three years of varsity football, the talented prospect hauled in 140 receptions for 2,258 yards and 19 touchdowns, as well as 62 tackles, 4.0 TFL’s, 12 pass deflections and five interceptions.

Time to spread your wings

QB Anthony Coellner, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Carmel, Indiana (Committed 11/28/2025)

After losing out on a commitment from 3-Star quarterback DJ Bordeaux in mid-November, the Eagles managed to grab a commitment from Coellner, an impressive signal caller out of Indiana.

He stands 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. and is also rated as a 3-Star prospect. As a senior this season for Carmel High School, Coeller completed over 70 percent of his passes for 1,737 yards with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Ready to Soar in Boston

OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)

Hailing from Yonkers, New York, Iyalekhue is a massive offensive lineman, standing 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. He is rated as a 3-Star prospect, and is the No. 4 player in the state of New York, according to 247Sports’ composite ranking.

While he may need a bit of development before finding his way onto the field, Iyalekhue possesses limitless potential and could easily become a cornerstone of the Eagles offensive line in the future.

Eagle family gets bigger today

2026 Eagles Decommitments

Boston College did suffer five decommitments throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, all but one of which have now found new schools.

Player New School Brady Bekkenhuis Wisconsin (Committed 11/26/2025) Nyqir Helton North Carolina (Committed 10/30/2025) DJ Bordeaux Uncommitted Corin Berry Purdue (Committed 04/08/2025) William Vaughn North Carolina State (Committed 11/30/2025)

Final Class Ranking

The Eagles’ 2026 class stacks up quite well with recent years in program history -- if not as the best class, then certainly as one of the best. Boston College is currently ranked No. 44 in the nation and No. 12 in the ACC, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and holds 26 total commits.

The 2026 group is the highest ranked Eagles recruiting class since Jeff Hafley's final season in 2022. That year, Boston College finished with the No. 40 ranked class in the nation, and sixth in the ACC.

