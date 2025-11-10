Where the ACC Fared in the First Polls of the College Basketball Season: ACC Daily
The first top AP top 25 is out for the 2025-26 season, and the ACC continues to fare well with some of its top teams.
Duke sits as the No. 4 team in the country, followed by No. 12 Louisville, and No. 18 North Carolina. Each team has started 2-0, and thanks to their superstar freshmen, they will be contenders in the ACC as the season progresses.
NC State is still the odd man out of the bunch, missing the cut to crack the top 25. The only other teams to receive a single vote are Stanford and Virginia Tech, which also have a Greek star who is about to take the game over as well.
The ACC is starting to find its footing again as the premier basketball conference in the country. The young head coaches are making things work, and they are ready for that next step.
AP Top 25
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)
- Houston (18), 2-0, 1462
- Purdue (36), 2-0, 1459
- UConn (3), 2-0, 1361
- Duke (2), 2-0, 1223
- Arizona, 2-0, 1204
- Michigan (1), 1-0, 1121
- BYU, 2-0, 1111
- Alabama (1), 2-0, 1087
- Kentucky, 2-0, 1072
- Florida, 1-1, 990
- Texas Tech, 2-0, 969
- Louisville, 2-0, 856
- St. John's 1-1, 812
- Illinois, 2-0, 610
- UCLA, 2-0, 609
- Iowa State, 2-0, 605
- Michigan State, 2-0, 557
- North Carolina, 2-0, 494
- Gonzaga, 2-0, 466
- Tennessee, 2-0, 456
- Arkansas, 1-1, 324
- Auburn, 2-0, 207
- Creighton, 1-0, 153
- Wisconsin, 2-0, 140
- Kansas, 1-1, 130
Others Receiving Votes: NC State 87, San Diego St. 67, Indiana 45, Oregon 43, Vanderbilt 37, Ohio St. 17, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 12, Kansas St 5, Missouri 4, Mississippi 4, Mississippi St. 3, Georgia 2, Stanford 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Texas 1, Georgetown 1, Utah St. 1, Iowa 1, Virginia Tech 1.
Coaches Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)
- Purdue (21), 2-0, 749
- Houston (7), 2-0, 746
- UConn, 2-0, 682
- Duke, 2-0, 661
- Michigan, 1-0, 582
- Arizona, 2-0, 574
- BYU, 2-0, 544
- Kentucky, 2-0, 537
- Alabama, 2-0, 532
- Florida, 1-1, 507
- Texas Tech, 2-0, 454
- Louisville, 2-0, 430
- St. John's, 1-1, 384
- Illinois, 2-0, 379
- UCLA, 2-0, 324
- Iowa State, 2-0, 292
- Michigan State, 2-0, 288
- Tennessee, 2-0, 282
- Gonzaga, 2-0, 249
- North Carolina, 2-0, 225
- Arkansas, 1-1, 135
- Wisconsin, 2-0, 100
- Creighton, 1-0, 92
- Kansas, 1-1, 82
- Auburn, 2-0, 48
Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt 31; Oregon 26; Baylor 25; Indiana 24; North Carolina State 23; Virginia 14; San Diego State 10; Ole Miss 8; USC 6; Missouri 5; Georgetown 5; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Georgia 4; Iowa 3; Ohio State 2; Texas 1; Kansas State 1.
