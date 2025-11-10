BC Bulletin

Where the ACC Fared in the First Polls of the College Basketball Season: ACC Daily

Some of the top players and teams in the country are ranked fairly high in the ACC in the first polls of the season.

Justice Sandle

Nov 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) goes for a lay up against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) goes for a lay up against the Texas Longhorns during the first half of the Dick Vitale’s Invitational game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first top AP top 25 is out for the 2025-26 season, and the ACC continues to fare well with some of its top teams.

Duke sits as the No. 4 team in the country, followed by No. 12 Louisville, and No. 18 North Carolina. Each team has started 2-0, and thanks to their superstar freshmen, they will be contenders in the ACC as the season progresses.

NC State is still the odd man out of the bunch, missing the cut to crack the top 25. The only other teams to receive a single vote are Stanford and Virginia Tech, which also have a Greek star who is about to take the game over as well.

The ACC is starting to find its footing again as the premier basketball conference in the country. The young head coaches are making things work, and they are ready for that next step.

AP Top 25

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)

  1. Houston (18), 2-0, 1462
  2. Purdue (36), 2-0, 1459
  3. UConn (3), 2-0, 1361
  4. Duke (2), 2-0, 1223
  5. Arizona, 2-0, 1204
  6. Michigan (1), 1-0, 1121
  7. BYU, 2-0, 1111
  8. Alabama (1), 2-0, 1087
  9. Kentucky, 2-0, 1072
  10. Florida, 1-1, 990
  11. Texas Tech, 2-0, 969
  12. Louisville, 2-0, 856
  13. St. John's 1-1, 812
  14. Illinois, 2-0, 610
  15. UCLA, 2-0, 609
  16. Iowa State, 2-0, 605
  17. Michigan State, 2-0, 557
  18. North Carolina, 2-0, 494
  19. Gonzaga, 2-0, 466
  20. Tennessee, 2-0, 456
  21. Arkansas, 1-1, 324
  22. Auburn, 2-0, 207
  23. Creighton, 1-0, 153
  24. Wisconsin, 2-0, 140
  25. Kansas, 1-1, 130

Others Receiving Votes: NC State 87, San Diego St. 67, Indiana 45, Oregon 43, Vanderbilt 37, Ohio St. 17, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 12, Kansas St 5, Missouri 4, Mississippi 4, Mississippi St. 3, Georgia 2, Stanford 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Texas 1, Georgetown 1, Utah St. 1, Iowa 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Coaches Poll

(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Points)

  1. Purdue (21), 2-0, 749
  2. Houston (7), 2-0, 746
  3. UConn, 2-0, 682
  4. Duke, 2-0, 661
  5. Michigan, 1-0, 582
  6. Arizona, 2-0, 574
  7. BYU, 2-0, 544
  8. Kentucky, 2-0, 537
  9. Alabama, 2-0, 532
  10. Florida, 1-1, 507
  11. Texas Tech, 2-0, 454
  12. Louisville, 2-0, 430
  13. St. John's, 1-1, 384
  14. Illinois, 2-0, 379
  15. UCLA, 2-0, 324
  16. Iowa State, 2-0, 292
  17. Michigan State, 2-0, 288
  18. Tennessee, 2-0, 282
  19. Gonzaga, 2-0, 249
  20. North Carolina, 2-0, 225
  21. Arkansas, 1-1, 135
  22. Wisconsin, 2-0, 100
  23. Creighton, 1-0, 92
  24. Kansas, 1-1, 82
  25. Auburn, 2-0, 48

Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt 31; Oregon 26; Baylor 25; Indiana 24; North Carolina State 23Virginia 14; San Diego State 10; Ole Miss 8; USC 6; Missouri 5; Georgetown 5; Clemson 5; Saint Mary's 4; Georgia 4; Iowa 3; Ohio State 2; Texas 1; Kansas State 1.

READ MORE:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related. He also contributes to Boston College On SI.

Home/ACC