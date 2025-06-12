Who Are The Top Linebackers In The ACC Entering The 2025 Season; ACC Daily
Last year, a grand total of seven linebackers from the ACC were named to the preseason Butkus award watch list. This has long been a conference packed with superb linebacker play, and 2025 looks to be no different, but who's the best?
In today's ACC Daily, we here at On SI will break down the top five linebackers in the ACC heading into 2025.
For the record, I purposely left pure edge rushers off this list. We're talking about run-stuffing tackle machines here as opposed to sack-seeking blitzers.
All-ACC First Team
1. Sean Brown - NC State
As the lone junior on the list last year, Brown went on to have a solid season for the Wolfpack, totalling 96 tackles on the year with 50 of those being solo. Where Brown sets himself apart, though, is his mobility and athleticism. At 6-foot-even and just over 200 pounds, Brown's closing speed might be the best in the conference, and he showcases that ability extremely well. He forced two fumbles and recovered three for the Wolfpack last year, and will be looking to boost those numbers in what many predict will be his final collegiate season in 2025.
2. Sammy Brown - Clemson
Sammy Brown did more than just impress during his freshman campaign - he struck fear into the hearts of opposing defenses. He's the prototypical tackling machine at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, and when he gets his arms around a ball carrier, it's as close to a sure thing as it gets. I truly think he could be in the running for the best linebacker in the conference as a sophomore, and before his playing career at Clemson is wrapped up, he could be the next great NFL prospect linebacker out of the ACC.
3. Kyle Louis - Pitt
The best linebacker in the conference, though, will more than likely be Pitt's Kyle Louis. He garnered second team AP All-American honors in 2024, and is the best part of a Pitt linebacker corps that is looking to make serious waves in 2025.
All-ACC Second Team
4. Wade Woodaz - Clemson
Look, if this were an all-name team, Wade Woodaz would be first team all day. He still garners second team All-ACC on this list, though, after racking up 82 total tackles on the season in 2024. If you're sick of Clemson linebackers on the list already, don't worry. While I think they've added some great pieces via the transfer portal, I think Brown and Woodaz are the highlights of the group.
5. Rasheem Biles - Pitt
If you're thinking this list is littered with Panthers and Tigers for quite the big cat combination early on, you're correct, and that's for good reason. Rasheem Biles worked alongside Kyle Louis to make up one of the most formidable linebacker corps in 2024, and both are back in action this season. I predict this tandem to be the highlight of this Pitt team in 2025, and Biles will play just as big of a part as Louis in plenty of games.
6. Khmori House - North Carolina
This is my first long shot on this list, but I'll stake my claim to it - I think Washington transfer Khmori House will be a household name before the season ends for North Carolina. Nobody knows how the first year of the Bill Belichick era at UNC will go, but I do think that the defense will be as solid as any, and House will be one of the centerpieces of Belichick's first Tar Heel unit.
All-ACC Third Team
7. Dylan Hazen - Wake Forest
Hazen very well could play himself onto the second team this year, although I think first team is a bit out of reach when it comes to what market his competition plays in. However, I do think after a solid campaign last year that he will only increase his numbers in 2025.
8. Harrison Taggart - Cal
Another transfer will big time upside for 2025 is Harrison Taggart, who comes in hot off a solid season with BYU in which he recorded just under 70 total tackles on the year. Now in the ACC, Taggart will try and create some west coast magic with our next entry at Cal.
9. Cade Uluave - Cal
Cal has put together one of the most formidable linebacker corps in the country, and it might be a bit under the radar. Uluave recorded 71 tackles himself in 2024, returns as one of the biggest contributors of a Cal team that made some early season waves across the college football landscape.
Honorable Mention
10. Kam Robinson - Virginia
Cavaliers fans may hate the fact that I have Robinson earning the same honors that he was awarded last year, but I don't see much of an avenue upwards with the competition at the position coming in 2025. However, I do expect a more than solid season for Robinson after he recorded 37 solo tackles in 2024.
11. Tre Freeman - Duke
Freeman turned in a solid performance for Duke in 2024, and will be back for 2025 as part of a Blue Devils defense that is looking to show the entire conference that they're here to compete at the highest level. Duke spent some serious change in the offseason on the defensive side of the ball, and Freeman was part of those expenses.
12. Kyle Efford - Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford has to go against arguably the best running back tandem in the country in practice each day, and working with talent like that will only make you better on Saturdays. Truly, Efford could land anywhere on this list outside of first team, but I do think he comes in with an honorable mention for his junior season in 2025.