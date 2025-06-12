BC Bulletin

Who Are The Top Linebackers In The ACC Entering The 2025 Season; ACC Daily

We take a look at some of the best pound-for-pound linebackers around the conference in 2025.

Tanner Marlar

Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Sean Brown (0) reacts after recovering a fumble in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Sean Brown (0) reacts after recovering a fumble in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last year, a grand total of seven linebackers from the ACC were named to the preseason Butkus award watch list. This has long been a conference packed with superb linebacker play, and 2025 looks to be no different, but who's the best?

In today's ACC Daily, we here at On SI will break down the top five linebackers in the ACC heading into 2025.

For the record, I purposely left pure edge rushers off this list. We're talking about run-stuffing tackle machines here as opposed to sack-seeking blitzers.

All-ACC First Team

1. Sean Brown - NC State

NC State linebacker Sean Brown celebrates against NIU
Sep 28, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Sean Brown (0) celebrates after a tackle against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As the lone junior on the list last year, Brown went on to have a solid season for the Wolfpack, totalling 96 tackles on the year with 50 of those being solo. Where Brown sets himself apart, though, is his mobility and athleticism. At 6-foot-even and just over 200 pounds, Brown's closing speed might be the best in the conference, and he showcases that ability extremely well. He forced two fumbles and recovered three for the Wolfpack last year, and will be looking to boost those numbers in what many predict will be his final collegiate season in 2025.

2. Sammy Brown - Clemson

Clemson Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown celebrates after a play against SMU
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Sammy Brown (47) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sammy Brown did more than just impress during his freshman campaign - he struck fear into the hearts of opposing defenses. He's the prototypical tackling machine at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, and when he gets his arms around a ball carrier, it's as close to a sure thing as it gets. I truly think he could be in the running for the best linebacker in the conference as a sophomore, and before his playing career at Clemson is wrapped up, he could be the next great NFL prospect linebacker out of the ACC.

3. Kyle Louis - Pitt

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis
Oct 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Kyle Louis (9) reacts after a defensive stop against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 17-15. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The best linebacker in the conference, though, will more than likely be Pitt's Kyle Louis. He garnered second team AP All-American honors in 2024, and is the best part of a Pitt linebacker corps that is looking to make serious waves in 2025.

All-ACC Second Team

4. Wade Woodaz - Clemson

Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz makes a tackle against the Georgia Bulldogs
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) tackles Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) during the second quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images / Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

Look, if this were an all-name team, Wade Woodaz would be first team all day. He still garners second team All-ACC on this list, though, after racking up 82 total tackles on the season in 2024. If you're sick of Clemson linebackers on the list already, don't worry. While I think they've added some great pieces via the transfer portal, I think Brown and Woodaz are the highlights of the group.

5. Rasheem Biles - Pitt

Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles returns an interception for a touchdown against Syracuse
Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (31) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

If you're thinking this list is littered with Panthers and Tigers for quite the big cat combination early on, you're correct, and that's for good reason. Rasheem Biles worked alongside Kyle Louis to make up one of the most formidable linebacker corps in 2024, and both are back in action this season. I predict this tandem to be the highlight of this Pitt team in 2025, and Biles will play just as big of a part as Louis in plenty of games.

6. Khmori House - North Carolina

Khmori House celebrates after an interception against Northwestern.
Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Khmori House (28) celebrates with safety Justin Harrington (4) following an interception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

This is my first long shot on this list, but I'll stake my claim to it - I think Washington transfer Khmori House will be a household name before the season ends for North Carolina. Nobody knows how the first year of the Bill Belichick era at UNC will go, but I do think that the defense will be as solid as any, and House will be one of the centerpieces of Belichick's first Tar Heel unit.

All-ACC Third Team

7. Dylan Hazen - Wake Forest

Wake Forest linebacker Dulan Hazen looks to tackle an Ole Miss running back.
Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) evades Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Dylan Hazen (24) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hazen very well could play himself onto the second team this year, although I think first team is a bit out of reach when it comes to what market his competition plays in. However, I do think after a solid campaign last year that he will only increase his numbers in 2025.

8. Harrison Taggart - Cal

Former BYU Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart.
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart (11) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another transfer will big time upside for 2025 is Harrison Taggart, who comes in hot off a solid season with BYU in which he recorded just under 70 total tackles on the year. Now in the ACC, Taggart will try and create some west coast magic with our next entry at Cal.

9. Cade Uluave - Cal

Cal linebacker Cade Uluave gestures against the Miami Hurricanes.
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (0) gestures during the third quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cal has put together one of the most formidable linebacker corps in the country, and it might be a bit under the radar. Uluave recorded 71 tackles himself in 2024, returns as one of the biggest contributors of a Cal team that made some early season waves across the college football landscape.

Honorable Mention

10. Kam Robinson - Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) defends against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cavaliers fans may hate the fact that I have Robinson earning the same honors that he was awarded last year, but I don't see much of an avenue upwards with the competition at the position coming in 2025. However, I do expect a more than solid season for Robinson after he recorded 37 solo tackles in 2024.

11. Tre Freeman - Duke

Duke linebacker Tre Freeman celebrates against North Carolina
Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) celebrates during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Freeman turned in a solid performance for Duke in 2024, and will be back for 2025 as part of a Blue Devils defense that is looking to show the entire conference that they're here to compete at the highest level. Duke spent some serious change in the offseason on the defensive side of the ball, and Freeman was part of those expenses.

12. Kyle Efford - Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) warms up before a game against Georgia State Panthers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford has to go against arguably the best running back tandem in the country in practice each day, and working with talent like that will only make you better on Saturdays. Truly, Efford could land anywhere on this list outside of first team, but I do think he comes in with an honorable mention for his junior season in 2025.

