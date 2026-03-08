Boston College Baseball's Eighth Inning Rally Not Enough in 5-3 Loss to No. 24 Miami

After pulling off an extra-innings upset win over No. 24 Miami on Friday in its Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) season opener, Boston College baseball suffered a 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes (12-3, 1-1 ACC) in the second game of the weekend series on Saturday night.

Similar to Friday’s matchup, problems occurred for the Eagles’ starting pitcher, which forced BC (8-6, 1-1) into catch-up mode for the majority of the game.

In the first inning, after inducing a flyout to Jake Ogden, Mudd surrendered back-to-back singles to Michael Torres and Daniel Cuvet to put runners on first and third base.

Alex Sosa then reached first on a fielding error by Owen DeShazo, which scored Torres and advanced Cuvet to third and Sosa to second.

Mudd proceeded to walk the next two batters, Derek Williams and Brylan West, which scored Cuvet, and a Dylan Dubovik sacrifice fly to right field scored Sosa to increase the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-0.

BC got on the board in the top of the second frame thanks to Luke Gallo’s RBI groundout, which scored Jack Toomey from third base — Toomey had doubled to start the inning — but the next inning did not go as smoothly.

In the bottom of the third, after BC’s offense went down in 1-2-3 fashion, Sosa homered off Mudd for his sixth of the season, making it 4-0. Dubovik piped a second home run off Mudd in the bottom of the fourth, which flew 385 feet, to cement a five-run lead for the home team.

We have liftoff 🚀



📺: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/DkPJc5Ea8L — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 8, 2026

BC head coach Todd Interdonato decided to pull Mudd after he pitched the rest of the fourth. The graduate student finished the game with just two strikeouts while relinquishing five runs — four of which were earned — on four hits and three batters walked.

Miami’s starter, Rob Evans, ended up hurling a full seven innings, meanwhile.

The senior lefty only gave up two hits to BC and fanned eight in the process, which earned him his third win of the season.

Make it 8 Ks for Rob 👀



📺: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/bQ92jmNIG1 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 8, 2026

The Eagles nearly staged a comeback with two runs in the eighth inning after Evans was pulled for Jake Dorn.

With two outs, Julio Solier singled to right center, and Ty Mainolfi doubled down the left field line to place runners on second and third base.

Nick Wang then crunched an ensuing two-RBI double to left center, which decreased the Hurricanes’ advantage to two, at 5-3. But he was caught stealing at third base, which ended the frame.

The only four Eagles to record hits in the loss were Solier, Mainolfi, Wang, and Toomey. Solier went 2-for-4, which increased his team-leading batting average to .414.

BC and Miami will play a third straight game on Sunday at 1 p.m. to determine the winner of the series.