2025 Boston College Eagles Baseball Preview: Catchers
The catcher position for Boston College will have multiple new faces for the 2025 season.
From last season, the Eagles lost Parker Landwehr, Nate McHugh (transferred to Creighton), and John Collins. The team returned just one player at the position, junior Beck Milner.
Joining Milner are three newcomers to the program, freshmen Jace Roossien and Cesar Gonzalez as well as Gunnar Johnson, who transferred to Chestnut Hill from Wofford during the offseason.
Below is a look at each catcher for the Eagles this season.
Beck Milner, junior (No. 39)
Milner is entering his second season with the Eagles after transferring from Yale after the 2023 season. In 2024, he saw time as both a catcher and pitcher. On the mound, the Park City, Utah, native gave up 20 hits, 18 runs (14 earned), seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, hit three batters, walked five, and struck out eight in 11.0 innings of work. At the plate, he started in 17 games and boasted a .224 batting average. In total, he recorded 13 hits, two doubles, one home run, two runs batted in, drew nine walks, and stole one base. He also tallied a .978 fielding percentage and committed just two errors in his sophomore campaign.
Gunnar Johnson, graduate (No. 52)
Johnson is entering his first season in Chestnut Hill after transferring from Wofford during the offseason. Last season, he recorded a .390 batting average, 16 hits, three doubles, two home runs, 16 runs batted in, drew five walks, and stole two bases. He also recorded a .977 fielding percentage and committed just two errors in the entire 2024 season and had a perfect fielding percentage his previous two seasons. He helped Wofford to a Southern Conference Tournament Championship and was a part of the program’s first ever NCAA Tournament win in the Chapel Hill Regional.
Jace Roossien, freshman (No. 15)
Roossien is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. As a prospect, he ranked No. 43 overall and No. 7 in catchers in the state of Mass., according to Perfect Game. The Nahant, Mass., native is a product of Phillips Academy in Andover and recorded a .396 batting average, a .450 on-base percentage, and a .539 slugging percentage his senior season. He also plays outfielder.
Cesar Gonzalez, freshman (No. 24)
Like Roossien, Gonzalez is also entering his first season of collegiate baseball. Gonzalez is a product of Springfield Commonwealth in Springfield, Mass. As a prospect, he ranked No. 7 overall and No. 2 in catchers in the state of Mass., according to Perfect Game. He also plays at the pitcher position.