Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 22

Boston College men’s hockey won its only game on the slate last week.

The Eagles shut out the Maine Black Bears 5-0 in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Friday night to advance to the semifinals on Friday night.

In the victory, the Eagles scored two goals in the first and three in the third to secure the win. BC saw goals from Teddy Stiga in the first period, Oskar Jellvik in the third, an empty netter from Dean Letourneau in the third, and two from James Hagens, an even-strength goal in the first and an empty netter in the third.

With the win, Boston College stayed put at No. 17 in this week’s USCHO poll with 243 points.

Michigan was the unanimous No. 1 team with 50 first-place votes and 1,000 points, followed by North Dakota at No. 2 with 890 points, Michigan State at No. 3 with 889 points, Denver at No. 4 with 848 points, and Western Michigan rounded out the top five with 809 points.

In total, four Hockey East teams placed in the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Providence at No. 7 with 684 points, UConn at No. 13 with 397 points, and UMass at No. 14 with 383 points.

Two teams entered the rankings this week in Ohio State, which is No. 19 with 53 points, and Bentley which is No. 20 with 46 points.

Three additional conference teams received votes this week, but were not high enough to make the rankings. Merrimack received eight votes and Maine picked up five votes.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 23 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

Michigan (50)- 1000, 28-7-1 North Dakota- 890, 27-9-1 Michigan State- 889, 25-8-2 Denver- 848, 24-11-3 Western Michigan- 809, 26-10-1 Minnesota Duluth- 746, 23-13-1 Providence- 684, 23-10-2 Cornell- 619, 22-9-1 Dartmouth- 569, 21-7-4 Penn State- 535, 21-13-2 (T10) Quinnipiac- 535, 26-9-3 Wisconsin- 414, 21-12-2 UConn- 397, 19-11-5 UMass- 383, 22-12-1 St. Thomas- 278, 21-11-5 Minnesota State- 258, 21-10-7 Boston College- 243, 20-14-1 Augustana- 198, 22-11-4 Ohio State- 53, 14-20-2 Bentley- 46, 22-11-5

Others receiving votes: Michigan Tech 39, Princeton 35, Sacred Heart 10, Merrimack 8, Maine 5, Miami 3, Union 3, Bowling Green 1, Clarkson 1, St. Cloud State 1