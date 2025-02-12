2025 Boston College Eagles Baseball Preview: Infielders
The Boston College Eagles baseball team opens its season on Friday afternoon with a road series against South Carolina Upstate.
Boston College is looking to have an improved season from its 2024 campaign where the team went 22-31 overall and 8-22 in ACC play. The Eagles infielders will be a huge part of their season.
The Eagles kept a lot of faces from their 2024 campaign, including multiple veterans in Kyle Wolff, Vince Cimini, Patrick Roche, Sam McNulty, and Nick Wang.
The program also retained Adam Magpoc, who had an impressive freshman campaign, Owen DeShazo, Austin Hartsell, Nathanael Frederking, and Esteban Garcia as well as added two incoming freshmen to the position in Julio Solier and Danny Surowiec.
Below is a look at each infielder on Boston College’s roster for this season.
Kyle Wolff, junior (No. 18)
Wolff is entering his third season with the Eagles. In 2024, he recorded a .315 batting average, 62 hits in 197 plate appearances, 14 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, accounted for 40 runs, batted 44 runs in, drew 17 walks, and stole three bases. In the field, he tallied a .989 fielding percentage with 334 putouts, 13 assists, and four errors. During his sophomore campaign, he played between first base and designated hitter and had the highest batting average among the team’s everyday starters.
Owen DeShazo, junior (No. 12)
DeShazo is entering his third season with the Eagles. Last year, he appeared in 16 games and made six starts. During that time frame, he tallied a .222 batting average on eight hits in 36 at-bats, one triple, accounted for five runs, batted five runs in, drew two walks, and stole one base. In the field, he put up a .917 fielding percentage with 11 putouts and one error.
Vince Cimini, graduate (No. 14)
Cimini is entering his sixth season in Chestnut Hill. In 2024, he started in all 53 games for the Eagles at second base and recorded a .242 batting average, 47 hits, two doubles, five home runs, accounted for 42 runs, batted in 37 runs, drew 30 walks, and stole seven bases. He also tallied a .351 on-base percentage and .331 slugging percentage. In the field, he logged a .986 fielding percentage with 68 putouts, 142 assists, and three errors.
Adam Magpoc, sophomore (No. 2)
Magpoc is entering his second season with the Eagles. In his freshman campaign, he appeared in 48 games which included 44 starts and between the infield and outfield and tallied a .288 batting average, 45 hits, eight doubles, one triple, three home runs, accounted for 24 runs, batted 20 runs in, drew 21 walks, and stole nine bases. He also recorded a .383 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage. In the field, he boasted a .949 fielding percentage with 64 putouts, 11 assists, and four errors.
Nathanael Frederking, sophomore (No. 2)
Frederking is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2024, he did not appear in a game.
Patrick Roche, graduate (No. 8)
Roche is entering his fifth season at The Heights. During his senior campaign, he appeared in 33 games which included 29 starts between third base and designated hitter and tallied a .306 batting average, 34 hits in 111 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, and four home runs, accounted for 28 runs, batted 23 runs in, drew 18 walks, and stole 10 bases. He also recorded a .446 on-base percentage and a .505 slugging percentage. In the field, he had an .885 fielding percentage with 20 putouts, 26 assists, and six errors.
Julio Solier, freshman (No. 16)
Solier is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. The freshman is a product of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Mass., and ranked No. 3 overall and No. 1 in shortstops in the state, according to Perfect Game. He also ranked No. 212 overall and No. 48 in shortstops in the national rankings in the class of 2024.
Austin Hartsell, sophomore (No. 25)
Hartsell is entering his second season in Chestnut Hill. In 2024, he appeared in seven games and boasted a .800 batting average with four hits in five at-bats, two doubles, one home run, accounted for seven runs, batted in one run, drew one walk, and stole two bases. He primarily played as a pinch runner, pinch hitter, and a defensive replacement.
Sam McNulty, senior (No. 28)
McNulty is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. In 2024, he started every game at shortstop and recorded a .281 batting average, 50 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, accounted for 27 runs, batted 22 runs in, drew 17 walks, and stole six bases. He also tallied a .358 on-base percentage and a .360 slugging percentage. In the field, he put up a .964 fielding percentage with 95 putouts, 148 assists, and nine errors.
Nick Wang, senior (No. 44)
Wang is entering his fourth season at The Heights. In 2024, he started in 51 games between first and third base and recorded a .280 batting average, 54 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, accounted for 39 runs, batted 44 runs in, drew 29 walks, and stole six bases. He also had a .376 on-base percentage and a .523 slugging percentage. In the field, he recorded a .964 fielding percentage with 89 putouts, 46 assists, and five errors.
Esteban Garcia, sophomore (No. 51)
Garcia is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2024, he did not appear in a game.
Danny Surowiec, freshman (No. 55)
Surowiec is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. Surowiec is a product of West Chester Henderson High School in West Chester, Pa. He ranked No. 94 overall and No. 12 in shortstops in the state, according to Perfect Game, He also ranked in the top 1,000 and No. 553 in shortstops from the class of 2024.