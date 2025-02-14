2025 Boston College Eagles Baseball Preview: Pitchers
The Boston College Eagles baseball team kicks off its season on Friday afternoon against USC Upstate in Spartanburg, S.C.
Boston College has a total of 21 pitchers on its roster and it features a variety of incoming freshmen, transfer portal additions, and veterans.
Currently, the Eagles have announced two starters for the weekend, Eric Schroeder for Friday and A.J. Colarusso for Saturday. Sunday is TBD.
Below is a look at every pitcher on the Eagles roster.
Tyler Mudd, LHP, senior (No. 21)
Mudd is entering his second season with the Eagles after transferring from Holy Cross during the 2024 offseason. Last season, he made nine appearances out of the bullpen, recording a 2-3 record and a 4.00 ERA. In 27.0 innings of work, he allowed 21 hits, 12 runs (all earned), three doubles, two triples, and four home runs, walked 11 batters, and struck out 30.
Connor Southwell, LHP, freshman (No. 22)
Southwell is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. He is a product of Suffern High School in Suffern, N.Y., and ranked No. 21 overall and No. 1 in left-handed pitchers in the state, according to Perfect Game. He also ranked in the top 500 overall and No. 94 in LHP in the class of 2024.
Brady Miller, LHP, freshman (No. 23)
Miller is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. He is a product of Belmont Hill School in Belmont, Mass., and is a native of Harwich, Mass. He ranked No. 18 overall and No. 3 among left-handed pitchers in the state, according to Perfect Game. He also ranked in the top 500 overall and No. 156 in LHP nationally for the class of 2024.
Jacob Burnham, LHP, freshman (No. 26)
Burnham is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. He is a product of Key West High School in Key West, Fla., and ranked No. 326 overall and No. 25 in left-handed pitchers in the state, according to Perfect Game. He also ranked in the top 1,000 overall and No. 251 in LHP nationally in the class of 2024.
JD Ogden, LHP, graduate (No. 30)
Ogden is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Columbia over the summer. Ogden spent three seasons with the Lions where he appeared in 43 games which included 11 starts and recorded a 4-10 record and a 7.33 ERA. In his 93.1 innings of work, he allowed 100 hits, 88 runs (76 earned), 18 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, and walked and struck out 79 batters each.
John Kwiatkowski, LHP, junior (No. 37)
Kwiatkowski is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Manhattan College over the summer. He spent two seasons with the Jaspers where he appeared in 33 games and made five starts. In 59.2 innings of work, he allowed 70 hits, 54 runs (44 earned), 11 doubles, one triple, five home runs, walked 34 batters, and struck out 53.
Matthew Spada, LHP, junior (No. 47)
Spada is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Wesleyan. In his two seasons with Wesleyan, he made 18 appearances and two starts and recorded a 1-1 record as well as a 3.96 ERA. In 38.2 innings of work, he has allowed 33 hits, 23 runs (17 earned), six doubles, one triple, two home runs, walked 20 batters, and struck out 37.
A.J. Colarusso, LHP, junior (No. 48)
Colarusso is entering his third season with the Eagles. In 2024, he made 14 starts and recorded a 3-8 record as well as a 7.20 ERA. In 65.0 innings pitched, he allowed 83 hits, 57 runs (52 earned), 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, walked 32 batters, and struck out 63.
Gavin Soares, RHP, freshman (No. 17)
Soares is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. He is a product of Northern Highlands High School in Allendale, N.J., During high school, he played at first base and as a pitcher and recorded a .400 batting average. In the state of N.J., he ranked No. 27 overall and No. 14 in right-handed pitchers for his class, according to Perfect Game.
Sean Hard, RHP, senior (No. 32)
Hard is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. In 2024, he made four appearances which included three starts and tallied a 6.35 ERA. In his 5.2 innings pitched, he allowed five hits, four runs (all earned), two doubles, one home run, walked six batters, and struck out nine.
Eric Schroeder, RHP, senior (No. 33)
Schroeder is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. In 2024, he appeared in 20 games out of the bullpen and recorded a 5-1 record as well as a 6.69 ERA. In his 36.1 innings pitched, he allowed 44 hits, 29 runs (27 earned), nine doubles, one triple, five home runs, walked 12 batters, and struck out 28.
Alex Bryant, RHP, graduate (No. 34)
Bryant is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Holy Cross over the summer. In his three seasons with the Crusaders, he made 30 appearances which included 19 starts and recorded a 9-6 record as well as a 4.84 ERA. In his 102.1 innings of work, he allowed 99 hits, 62 runs (55 earned), 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, walked 68 batters, and struck out 116.
Joe Gold, RHP, sophomore (No. 35)
Gold is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2024, he did not appear in a game for Boston College.
Evan Moore, RHP, senior (No. 36)
Moore is entering his sixth season with the Eagles. In 2024, he appeared in 17 games and made three starts. He recorded a 1-3 record and a 5.83 ERA. In his 29.1 inning pitched, he allowed 36 hits, 24 runs (19 earned), four doubles, one triple, one home run, walked 19 batters, and struck out 30.
Bobby Chicoine, RHP, junior (No. 43)
Chicoine is entering his third season with the Eagles. In 2024, he made four appearances and two starts. In 4.0 innings of work, he allowed three hits, walked two batters, and struck out five.
Kyle Kipp, RHP, sophomore (No. 46)
Kipp is entering his second season with the Eagles. In 2024, he made 18 appearances which included one start and recorded a 1-0 record as well as a 5.93 ERA. In 27.1 innings pitched, he allowed 34 hits, 22 runs (18 earned), eight doubles, two triples, one home run, walked 19 batters, and struck out 25.
Peter Schaefer, RHP, graduate (No. 49)
Schaefer is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Johns Hopkins over the summer. During his time with the Blue Jays, he made 12 appearances (all starts) and recorded a 2.10 ERA as well as a 7-3 record. In his 68.2 innings of work, he allowed 46 hits, 19 runs (16 earned), seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, walked 22 batters, and struck out 83. He missed the 2022-24 seasons due to injury.
Joey Ryan, RHP, graduate (No. 50)
Ryan is entering his fifth season with the Eagles. During his time with Boston College, he has appeared in 58 games which includes three starts and has recorded a 6-4 record and 7.79 ERA. In his 89.0 innings pitched, he has allowed 115 hits, 85 runs (77 earned), 15 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, walked 40 batters, and struck out 92. He missed the entire 2024 season due to injury.
Dylan Howanitz, RHP, graduate (No. 53)
Howanitz is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from West Chester University over the summer. During his time with the Golden Rams, he appeared in 76 games out of the bullpen and tallied a 7-1 record as well as a 3.75 ERA. In his 86.1 innings pitched, he allowed 73 hits, 41 runs (36 earned), 12 doubles, six triples, seven home runs, walked 34 batters, and struck out 92.
Karl Meyer, RHP, graduate (No. 54)
Meyer is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from MIT. During his time at MIT, he appeared in 37 games which included 21 starts and recorded a 4.23 ERA and 8-4 record. In his 125.2 innings pitched, he allowed 123 hits, 84 runs (59 earned), 18 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, walked 63 batters, and struck out 145.
John Mass, RHP, freshman (No. 5)
Mass is entering his first season of collegiate baseball. He is a product of Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, R.I. He ranked No. 1 overall and No. 1 in shortstops in the state, according to Perfect Game as well as ranked in the top 500 nationally and No. 149 in shortstops in the class of 2024. He is also listed as an infielder on the Eagles roster.