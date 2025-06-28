2025 NHL Draft Continues on Saturday: The Rundown
The 2025 NHL Draft continues on Saturday afternoon live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., with rounds 2-7.
In the opening round on Friday night, Eagles forward James Hagens was selected as the No. 7 overall pick by the Boston Bruins.
Boston College also had two QMJHL targets get picked up as well, forward Caleb Desnoyers at No. 4 overall by the Utah Mammoth and forward Justin Carbonneau at No. 19 by the St. Louis Blues.
Round 2 of the draft starts on Saturday at noon ET.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Saturday, June 28.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Friday, June 27.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
63 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's hockey forward James Hagens spoke about being selected by the Boston Bruins shortly after the pick on Friday night.
- Former Boston College football running back AJ Dillon was awarded the Hometown Hero Award from the Wisconsin State Assembly earlier in the week. Dillon currently plays for the Green Bay Packers.
- Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of the late Johnny Gaudreau, announced the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first round picks during the NHL Draft on Friday night.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"People see me playing football the way I do or driving my Jeep or fishing or whatever and they say, 'And you want to be a priest?' It's like, what, can't priests ever have fun? Don't priests like football or fishing or anything?”- Mike Ruth
