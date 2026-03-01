Shots From Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Loss to Boston University: Photo Gallery

Although Boston College outshot the Terriers 29-20 and won 29 of its 56 faceoffs, its power-play unit proved to be the team's undoing in the 5-1 rout. The Eagles went scoreless on three attempts with a man advantage and, adding insult to injury, conceded two short-handed goals. After losing both games in the series, Boston College will look to keep its NCAA Tournament at-large bid hopes alive on the road at UMass on Thursday.

1. James Hagens Warms Up

James Hagens skates during warmups at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward James Hagens skates in front of a group of young fans during warmups. The sophomore was named a Hobey Baker award finalist alongside teammate Dean Letourneau.

2. Luka Radivojevic Warms Up

Luka Radivojevic takes a shot during warmups at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Luka Radivojevic shoots the puck during warmups. The freshman has racked up 15 points with the Eagles this season.

3. Eyes On the Prize

Jan Korec warms up at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Jan Korec throws the puck in the air during warmups. The junior has played four games for the Eagles this season, making 71 saves for a .866 save percentage over the stretch.

4. Dean Letourneau Looks for an Open Pass

Dean Letourneau skates with the puck at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau searches for an open teammate in the first period.

5. Welcome Back, Oskar Jellvik!

Oskar Jellvik celebrates a goal with James Hagens on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Oskar Jellvik celebrates with James Hagens after scoring a goal. The goal marks the senior's first tally since returning from injury in the opening game of the series.

6. Boston College Players Huddle

Boston College players huddle after a goal on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players huddle after Oskar Jellvik's goal. Jellvik's strike was the Eagles' only goal of the night.

7. Oskar Jellvik Skates to the Bench

Oskar Jellvik skates to the bench after scoring a goal on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Oskar Jellvik skates to the bench to celebrate after finding the back of the net.

8. Get Loud, Eagles Fans!

Boston College fans cheer after a goal at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

The Boston College student section performs the sieve chant at Boston University goaltender Mikhail Yegorov after Oskar Jellvik's goal.

9. Dean Letourneau Fires

Dean Letourneau shoots the puck at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau takes a shot. The sophomore scored the Eagles' only goal in the series opener.

10. Dean Letourneau Skirmishes with Sascha Boumedienne

Dean Letourneau fights Sascha Boumedienne at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau gets into a scuffle with Boston University defenseman Sascha Boumedienne.

11. The Chippiness Continues

Oscar Hemming fights Mick Frechette at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Oscar Hemming fights Boston University defenseman Mick Frechette between plays.

12. James Hagens Skates Around Gavin McCarthy

James Hagens defends the puck from Gavin McCarthy at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward James Hagens defends the puck from Boston University defenseman Gavin McCarthy. The sophomore assisted Oskar Jellvik's first-period goal.

13. Brady Berard Forces a Turnover

Brady Berard steals the puck from Jack Murtagh at Conte Forum on Feb. 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Brady Berard steals the puck from Boston University forward Jack Murtagh.