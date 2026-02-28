Views From Boston College Men's Hockey's Road Loss to Boston University: Photo Gallery

Despite several opportunities to respond, Boston College never recovered from a messy first period in which it conceded two goals while being outshot 28-5. Dean Letourneau’s second-period power-play goal kept the Eagles competitive, but Boston College could not find the equalizer before Jack Harvey added an empty-net goal to secure the 3-1 win for the Terriers. Boston College will have a chance at revenge on Saturday at Conte Forum.

1. Aram Minnetian Warms Up

Aram Minnetian takes a shot during warmups at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Aram Minnetian works on his shot during warm ups.

2. Louka Cloutier Prepares to Face the Terriers

Louka Cloutier warms up at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier warms up behind the net.

3. Guess Who's Back?

Oskar Jellvik warms up at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Oskar Jellvik warms up before the game. The senior returned to the lineup for the first time since the Eagles played Vermont on November 7, 2025.

4. Jake Sondreal Talks to Brady Berard

Jake Sondreal talks to Brady Berard during warmups at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forwards Jake Sondreal and Brady Berard talk during warmups.

5. Teddy Stiga Faces Off Against Brandon Svoboda

Teddy Stiga takes a face-off against Brandon Svoboda at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Teddy Stiga faces off against Brandon Svoboda. The sophomore dominated on the dot, winning four of his five faceoffs.

6. Andre Gasseau Hits Aiden Celebrini

Andre Gasseau hits Aiden Celebrini into the boards at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Andre Gasseau pushes Aiden Celebrini into the boards. The senior assisted forward Dean Letourneau's second-period goal.

7. Landan Resendes Breaks Away

Landan Resendes attempts to score at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Landan Resendes attempts to score on a breakaway.

8. The Eagles Get One Back

Boston College players huddle after a goal at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College skaters huddle after a goal in the second period.

9. Dean Letourneau High-Fives the Bench

Dean Letourneau skates past the bench after scoring a goal at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau skates past the bench after scoring a goal. The sophomore scored the Eagles' only goal.

10. James Hagens Fist-Bumps Dean Letourneau

James Hagens fist-bumps Dean Letourneau at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forwards James Hagens and Dean Letourneau fist bump after a goal. Both sophomores were selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft.

11. Lukas Gustafsson Takes a Shot

Lukas Gustafsson takes a shot at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Lukas Gustafsson shoots the puck.

12. Dean Letourneau Shoots

Dean Letourneau takes a shot at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau takes a shot.

13. Luka Radivojevic Fires

Luka Radivojevic takes a shot at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Luka Radivojevic winds up for a shot.

14. Louka Cloutier Makes a Save

Louka Cloutier makes a save at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier makes a save during the third period. The freshman made 38 saves for a .905 save percentage.

15. Oscar Hemming Carries the Puck

Oscar Hemming skates with the puck at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Oscar Hemming skates with the puck in the neutral zone.

16. Greg Brown Watches From the Bench

Greg Brown watches from the bench at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College head coach Greg Brown stands behind the bench during the third period.

17. Aram Minnetian Waits to Get Back On the Ice

Aram Minnetian waits on the bench at Agganis Arena on Feb. 27, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Aram Minnetian waits on the bench. The junior blocked two shots during the contest.