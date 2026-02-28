Views From Boston College Men's Hockey's Road Loss to Boston University: Photo Gallery
Despite several opportunities to respond, Boston College never recovered from a messy first period in which it conceded two goals while being outshot 28-5. Dean Letourneau’s second-period power-play goal kept the Eagles competitive, but Boston College could not find the equalizer before Jack Harvey added an empty-net goal to secure the 3-1 win for the Terriers. Boston College will have a chance at revenge on Saturday at Conte Forum.
1. Aram Minnetian Warms Up
Boston College defenseman Aram Minnetian works on his shot during warm ups.
2. Louka Cloutier Prepares to Face the Terriers
Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier warms up behind the net.
3. Guess Who's Back?
Boston College forward Oskar Jellvik warms up before the game. The senior returned to the lineup for the first time since the Eagles played Vermont on November 7, 2025.
4. Jake Sondreal Talks to Brady Berard
Boston College forwards Jake Sondreal and Brady Berard talk during warmups.
5. Teddy Stiga Faces Off Against Brandon Svoboda
Boston College forward Teddy Stiga faces off against Brandon Svoboda. The sophomore dominated on the dot, winning four of his five faceoffs.
6. Andre Gasseau Hits Aiden Celebrini
Boston College forward Andre Gasseau pushes Aiden Celebrini into the boards. The senior assisted forward Dean Letourneau's second-period goal.
7. Landan Resendes Breaks Away
Boston College forward Landan Resendes attempts to score on a breakaway.
8. The Eagles Get One Back
Boston College skaters huddle after a goal in the second period.
9. Dean Letourneau High-Fives the Bench
Boston College forward Dean Letourneau skates past the bench after scoring a goal. The sophomore scored the Eagles' only goal.
10. James Hagens Fist-Bumps Dean Letourneau
Boston College forwards James Hagens and Dean Letourneau fist bump after a goal. Both sophomores were selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft.
11. Lukas Gustafsson Takes a Shot
Boston College defenseman Lukas Gustafsson shoots the puck.
12. Dean Letourneau Shoots
Boston College forward Dean Letourneau takes a shot.
13. Luka Radivojevic Fires
Boston College defenseman Luka Radivojevic winds up for a shot.
14. Louka Cloutier Makes a Save
Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier makes a save during the third period. The freshman made 38 saves for a .905 save percentage.
15. Oscar Hemming Carries the Puck
Boston College forward Oscar Hemming skates with the puck in the neutral zone.
16. Greg Brown Watches From the Bench
Boston College head coach Greg Brown stands behind the bench during the third period.
17. Aram Minnetian Waits to Get Back On the Ice
Boston College defenseman Aram Minnetian waits on the bench. The junior blocked two shots during the contest.
John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.