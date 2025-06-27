Abby Newhook Selected 34th Overall by Boston Fleet in 2025 PWHL Draft
With the second pick of the fifth round—34th pick overall—of the 2025 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Draft, the Boston Fleet selected former Boston College women’s hockey forward Abby Newhook.
Newhook, a two-time captain for BC, was the only former Eagle selected in the draft on Tuesday night.
“I mean, I can't even put it into words,” Newhook said after hearing her name called. “I’ve been in Boston for four years at Boston College, three years at Tabor Academy. Just to be back there and be with the Boston Fleet, I’m super excited.”
Newhook’s excitement after finding out she was going to stay in Boston for at least another year showed immediately.
But the excitement of her teammates in the audience, her childhood friends and her brother, Alex—who played for Jerry York and the Boston College men’s hockey team from 2019-21 and is a Montreal Canadien—pulsed throughout the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa.
Newhook, a St. John’s, Newfoundland native, was named the Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 and was a finalist for the WCHA National Rookie of the Year. She led BC that season with 17 goals and finished third overall on the team with 32 points.
The right-handed two-way forward earned Hockey East Third Team All-Star honors as a sophomore after finishing second on the team and ninth in Hockey East in scoring with a career-high 33 points—19 goals and 14 assists.
Newhook manufactured another 43 points across the last two seasons, her junior and senior campaigns, while donning the captain’s badge for both.
“I have the best support system,” Newhook said. “All my friends are actually here from Boston and from Newfoundland. And my family of course are my biggest supporters. They’ve been with me every step of the way so yeah, I’m very grateful for their support.”
The night created somewhat of a full-circle moment for Newhook and her brother, Alex, who was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft.
On his draft night, Newhook took a photo with Alex repping his Avalanche sweater. On Tuesday, Alex made sure not just to attend the draft but also be one of the first persons to congratulate Newhook and embrace her when the Fleet selected her.
That embrace was also captured on camera, cementing two lifelong memories which portrayed the same type of milestone in their respective hockey leagues.