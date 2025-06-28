Top-Five NHL Prospect Had Unique Setup on Family Farm to Watch Draft
This wasn't your usual TV set-up.
It's not every day you get drafted in the NHL. It's also not every day you get to watch that moment on a TV screen attached to a tractor.
The Nashville Predators selected forward Brady Martin with the No. 5 pick Friday night during the 2025 NHL Draft, and Martin chose to stay close to his family for the big moment. On draft night, Martin was at his family's farm in Elmira, Ontario waiting for his name to get called with a watch party set-up arguably unlike any other across sports drafts this year.
Martin is coming off his second season with with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), in which he tallied 33 goals and 39 assists in 57 contests.
