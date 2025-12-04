Boston College Women's Hockey Goalie Named National Goalie of the Month

After being named Hockey East Goaltender of the Month on Wednesday, the honors continued to pour in for Boston College’s goaltender Grace Campbell who was named Hockey Commissioner's Association Goalie of the Month for the first time in her collegiate career. In November, the senior recorded a 1.49 goals against average and a .957 save percentage across eight games.

@BC_WHockey's Grace Campbell has been named National Goaltender of the Month by @chcommissioners



Campbell backstopped the Eagles with a nation-leading 1.49 GAA in November and ranked among the top goaltenders in wins, saves, and shutouts. She also recorded three 40-save… pic.twitter.com/Cf6SLdoGD7 — Hockey East (@hockey_east) December 4, 2025

Campbell has helped lead the Eagles to a 5-2-1 record over the course of November, including a pair of shutouts in a shootout win over Vermont and a regulation victory over Merrimack. The win over Merrimack was part of a five game win streak for Boston College that featured a road victory over then No. 8 Connecticut, with Campbell saving 47 of 48 shots faced, and a home-and-home sweep of rival Boston University.

The Shattuck-St. Mary's grad posted a nation-best 269 saves in November, helping her place second in the nation and lead the conference for the season with 559 saves, trailing only Saint Anselm’s Kayla Czukoski in the category. Campbell is well on pace to lead Hockey East goaltenders in saves for the third consecutive season, she currently has a lead of 75 saves on the next closest netminder.

Perhaps more impressive than her save percentage or goals against average, Campbell has shown the durability to carry the entirety of the workload in net for the Eagles. After logging just under 2,000 minutes in net a year ago, she has started all 17 games this season for Boston College and has sat for sixteen minutes all season, including time pulled for an extra attacker.

Campbell and the Eagles look to follow up on a productive November in a short December of action, with just two games before a four-week break. Those two games come against Hockey East leading No. 6 Northeastern. A six-point weekend would give Boston College first place in Hockey East ahead of the break and likely see the Eagles break into the national rankings for the first time this season.

The series gets under way at Conte Forum at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday December 5th and continues at Matthews Arena the following afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in what will be the final women' s hockey game played in the nation’s oldest arena. The series features a highly anticipated goaltender matchup between Campbell and Northeastern’s sophomore Lisa Jönsson, who was named to the All-USCHO Rookie Team last year.

