ACC Announces Format Change to Baseball Tournament
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has announced a format change to its annual baseball tournament.
Starting this season, the event will feature all 16 teams in the ACC and will have single elimination games. Previously, the top 12 teams would compete in pool play for the championship.
According to the press release, the No. 1-4 seeds will receive a double bye and will start their run in the quarterfinals (Thursday/Friday) while the No. 5-8 seeds will get a single bye and start their run in the second round (Wednesday). Teams that get the No. 9-16 seeds will play in the first round which is slated to start on Tuesday, May 20.
The 2025 ACC Tournament will take place from Tuesday May 20 to Sunday, May 25 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Tuesday and Wednesday will have four games each. Thursday and Friday will feature two quarterfinals games each and Saturday will be the two semifinals games. The two remaining teams will play in the championship on Sunday.
“There’s once again tremendous excitement surrounding ACC Baseball and today’s announcement will bring an improved championship experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans alike,” stated ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Ph.D. in the official press release. “Nationally, the ACC is once again well-represented in the preseason polls and award lists. After what we know will be a highly competitive regular season, we look forward to showcasing all 16 baseball teams in Durham this May.”
Boston College has not played in the tournament since 2023 where the Eagles lost to the Clemson Tigers 4-1 in the final pool round.