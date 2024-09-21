ACC Network to Share Story of Welles Crowther, The Rundown: September 21, 2024
The ACC Network will share the story of Welles Crowther during ACC Huddle on Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. ET.
Crowther, a Boston College alumnus (’99) and former men’s lacrosse player, lost his life in the 9/11 attacks. He was working inside the South Tower and led a rescue operation to help others to safety. Crowther was wearing a red bandanna around his neck and mouth which was a key piece to survivors identifying him. He is credited with saving at least a dozen lives.
The Eagles will hold their 11th annual Red Bandanna Game on Saturday night to honor the life and legacy of Crowther. Boston College takes on the Michigan State Spartans. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Today’s Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at NEISA Match Race Conference Championship (Marblehead, Mass.), at Hoyt Trophy (Providence, R.I.), at Mrs. Hurts (Hanover, N.H.), at Hood Trophy (Medford, Mass.), at Eagle Invite (Boston, Mass.) | TBD
- Football: Boston College vs. Michigan State | 8 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Volleyball: San Diego 3, Boston College 0.
- Field Hockey: Boston College 4, Wake Forest 1.
- Men’s Soccer: Pitt 2, Boston College 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
20 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2027 athlete Austin Barrett has received an offer from Boston College. The sophomore is a product of Paramus Catholic High School in Paramus N.J. The offer was Barrett’s first D1 offer.
- Class of 2026 outside linebacker and tight end Nick Abrams II has received an offer from Boston College. The junior is a product of McDonogh High School in Owings Mills, Md. Abrams also holds offers from South Carolina, Texas A&M, Maryland, Temple, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, and Penn State.
- ACC Huddle will be live on Boston College’s campus on Saturday morning.
