How to Watch: No. 12 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Against No. 14 Providence

The Boston College men’s hockey program returns to Hockey East play this weekend with a home-and-away series against Providence.

Friday’s contest will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and Saturday’s matchup will be in Providence, R.I., at 7 p.m. as well.

The Eagles (11-6-1, 7-3-0 Hockey East) and the Friars (11-7-2, 6-3-1) both cracked the top-15 in the USCHO Division I men’s hockey poll this week. BC came in at No. 12 after demolishing Stonehill College in an exhibition matchup on Friday, 8-2, while Providence improved to No. 14 after defeating No. 16 Maine twice in a row on Friday and Saturday.

In the all-time series, the Eagles carry a 123-54-16 overall record against the Friars, including a 66-21-4 record at home and a road record of 51-29-12.

BC is riding a three-game win streak heading into the pair of games this weekend. In 2024-25, it played Providence twice, earning a 4-1 and 3-0 victory, respectively, on Jan. 18, 2025 and Jan. 17.

Below is all the information for the upcoming conference series:

How to Watch: No. 12 Boston College men’s hockey vs/at No. 14 Providence

Who: Boston College Eagles and Providence College Friars

When: Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and Schneider Arena, Providence, R.I. (Saturday)

TV: ESPNU (Friday) and ESPN+ (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Providence: The Friars captured a 3-0, Hockey-East triumph over Maine on Jan. 10 after defeating the Black Bears 6-1 on Jan. 9. Tanner Adams, Aleksi Kivioja, and Andrew Centrella scored one goal apiece and Jack Parsons picked up the shutout in net with 20 saves.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles crushed Stonehill College in an exhibition matchup on Jan. 9, 8-2, in which seven different players scored. Sophomore Dean Letourneau led the barrage with two goals in the game. Letourneau is tied for the most points on the team with Jake Sondreal with 19 points (11 goals, 8 assists).

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 14 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)

Michigan (46)- 996, 18-4-0 Wisconsin (3)- 904, 15-3-2 Western Michigan (1)- 861, 16-6-0 Michigan State- 847, 15-5-0 North Dakota- 802, 17-5-0 Minnesota Duluth- 800, 16-6-0 Quinnipiac- 676, 16-4-2 Penn State- 642, 14-6-0 Denver- 546, 12-9-2 Dartmouth- 510, 13-4-0 UConn- 455, 12-6-3 Boston College- 452, 11-6-1 Cornell- 421, 11-4-0 Providence- 349, 11-7-2 Augustana- 296, 14-6-3 Maine- 249, 12-9-2 Minnesota State- 186, 12-6-5 Princeton- 86, 11-5-0 St. Thomas- 85, 12-7-3 Boston University- 72, 10-9-1

Others receiving votes: Union 70, Northeastern 50, Michigan Tech 23, New Hampshire 21, Arizona State 17, Bentley 17, St. Cloud State 17, Massachusetts 13, Bowling Green 11, Harvard 9, Bemidji State 7, Miami 5, Colorado College 2, Merrimack 2, RIT 1

Recommended For You: