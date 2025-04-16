ACC Tournament Play Rolls Forward For BC Men's Tennis, Women's Golf, The Rundown: April 16, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Today, Boston College Men's Tennis and Women's Golf will continue their season into ACC Tournament play.
With both tournaments scheduled to begin tomorrow, both Eagles squads look to play further on into the postseason.
Men's Tennis enters the tournament 5-14 overall and 0-13 in conference play, while women's golf enters the tournament coming off a seventh place finish in the City of Oaks Collegiate in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Now, onto the highlights around the Heights.
Today's Schedule:
- Men's Tennis: ACC Championship | Cary, North Carolina
- Women's Golf: ACC Championship | Greensboro, North Carolina/Sedgefield C.C.
Eagles Results:
- Men's Golf: Boston College in Shark Invitational- 1st Place
- Women's Tennis: ACC Tournament - L, 2-4
- Baseball: Boston College 9, UConn 21 (7 Innings)
- Softball: Boston College 3, Quinnipiac 0
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
136 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College backup quarterback Jacobe Robinson announced yesterday that he intends to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.
- Boston College offensive lineman Otto Hess also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in the spring window after spending the last four seasons at BC.
- Boston College women's soccer celebrated International Goalkeeper Day on Monday.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“[David Emma is] similar off ice as on-very intense. Whether he is playing a video game or studying, his concentration is pretty amazing."- Dave Chwalek
Special Media:
