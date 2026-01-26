Boston College Goalie Earns Hockey East Rookie of the Week Award

Boston College men’s hockey goalie Louka Cloutier has been named Hockey East Rookie of the Week.

The freshman picked up the weekly award for his performance in Boston College’s sweep of the New Hampshire Wildcats over the weekend.

Looks like the goalies got it done this week🕺 pic.twitter.com/uCvX2GVzM0 — Hockey East (@hockey_east) January 26, 2026

In the series opener on Friday night, the Eagles defeated the Wildcats 5-2 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Cloutier allowed two goals and recorded 23 saves (a .920 percentage).

In the series finale on Saturday night, Boston College beat New Hampshire 3-0 at Key Auto Group Complex in Durham, N.H. During that game, the Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada native boasted 29 saves and was credited with the shutout, his third of the season.

Cloutier has been a huge part of the Eagles’ success this season. After winning the starting job over Jan Korec, he has played in 19 games and has allowed 42 goals against, has tallied 436 saves, a 2.22 goals against average, and a .921 save percentage as well as a 12-6-1 overall record.

Nationally, he ranks No. 21 in goalie winning percentage (.658), No. 18 in goals against average, No. 36 in save percentage, and No. 30 in saves.

Out of conference goalies, Cloutier is tied for sixth in goals allowed, ranks fifth in goals against average, eighth in saves, and seventh in save percentage while in Hockey East play, he ranks eighth in goals allowed (25), third in goals against average (1.94), fifth in saves (316), and is tied for fourth in save percentage (.927).

Cloutier joins UMass goalie Michael Hrabal (Player of the Week), Merrimack goalie Max Lundgren (Defender of the Week), and Providence goalie Jack Parsons (Goaltender of the Week) in receiving an honor from the conference this week.



So far this season, Boston College has boasted a 13-8-1 overall record and a 9-5-0 mark in conference play.

Currently, the Eagles are sitting in second place in the Hockey East standings with 28 points and No. 13 nationally with 356 points.

In the national rankings, Boston College has fallen as low as No. 18 and has been as high as No. 6, but has never left the rankings this season.

Next up, Boston College plays Boston University for the 299th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave., on Friday night at Agganis Arena in Boston. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET and will stream on NESN and ESPN+.

