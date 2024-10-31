Andrea Daley Lands on Preseason Cheryl Miller Watch List, The Rundown: October 31, 2024
Boston College women's basketball forward Andrea Daley found herself in elite company when it was announced Wednesday afternoon that she had made the preseason Cheryl Miller Award watch list for the upcoming season.
The Cheryl Miller small forward of the year award is, as the name implies, given to the player that the voters deem to be the best small forward in Division 1 Women's Basketball. Only 20 players make the preseason listing, and the hype around Daley was strong enough to put her in consideration for 2024.
Iowa State's Ashley Joens took home the award in each of the last three seasons, meaning that if Dalye does win it for her performance this year, it would make her the first Boston College player in the award history to do so.
The award namesake, Cheryl Miller, dominated during her career both in the prep ranks and at the collegiate level. Miller set the single game scoring record with 105 points during her high school career en route to a 179-15 win.
In 1986, Miller was named as Sports Illustrated's best male or female player in college basketball.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
4 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program shared photos from its bye week practice on Wednesday.
- This week's Eagles of the Week were announced on Wednesday. This week, Golf's Ben Hong, Men's Hockey's Teddy Stiga, Golf's Cynthia Zang and Women's Hockey's Julia Pellerin earned the honors.
