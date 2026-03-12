Four Star 2026 Point Guard Trey Beamer Withdraws Commitment From Boston College

Four-star point guard Trey Beamer, who announced his commitment to Boston College men’s basketball on Oct. 3, 2025, has decided to withdraw his commitment, he announced on X.

The decision comes just four days after former BC men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant was fired from the program. Grant went 72-92 in five seasons at the helm, and the Eagles finished 11-20 this past season, which caused them to miss the ACC Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Beamer was Grant's highest-ranked recruit during his five-year tenure.

“I want to sincerely thank the Boston College Men’s Basketball program and its entire staff for believing in me and welcoming my family throughout the recruitment process,” Beamer said. “The relationships we have built mean a lot to me, and I truly appreciate the opportunity that has been extended.”

“After thoughtful conversations with my family and those close to my development, I’ve decided to withdraw my commitment from Boston College and reopen my recruitment. With the recent change in the program, I feel it’s important for me to take the time to carefully evaluate my options while continuing to grow as both a student and an athlete.”

“This was not an easy decision. I have great respect for Boston College and its men’s basketball program. However, I believe taking this step will allow me and my family to make the most informed decision about what is best for my future.”

Beamer (6-foot-1, 160 lbs.) is ranked the No. 11 point guard in the nation, according to 247 Sports, as well as the No. 16 recruit in Florida.

Originally a product of the Carlisle School (Martinsville, Va.) before transferring to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Beamer chose the Eagles over Mississippi State, USF, Maryland and Virginia Tech when he made his initial commitment.

Beamer was the Eagles' only signee from the class of 2026, but since the program does not yet have a head coach, it will likely remain that way until one is found.

The Eagles are searching for their 14th head coach in program history after the firing of Grant, and some early candidates have emerged.

According to ESPN basketball recruiting insider Jeff Borzello, coaches in the mix for the vacancy consist of Joe Gallo (Merrimack), Matt Langel (Colgate), Luke Murray (UConn assistant coach), James Jones (Yale), Bob Richey (Furman), Jay Larranaga (Los Angeles Clippers assistant), and Eric Konkol (Tulsa).