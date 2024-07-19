BC Lacrosse Alum Sydney Scales Joins Harvard Staff as Assistant Coach, The Rundown: July 19, 2024
Former Boston College lacrosse defense player Sydney Scales is starting her coaching career as she joins the Harvard Crimson women’s lacrosse program as an assistant coach.
"I am so excited to welcome Sydney to Harvard,” said Harvard head coach Devon Wills in the official press release. “While she has had an amazing career as a defender at BC, Sydney is a true student of the game and she has knowledge and skill to cover many areas of the game. Syd is a great leader who's work ethic and drive will be a great asset to our program."
Scales, a Walpole, Mass., native spent four seasons with the Eagles where she won two national championships and recorded 142 ground balls and 111 caused turnovers.
- The Athletes Unlimited Pro Lacrosse season kicked off on Thursday with a double header. This year, seven former Boston College players are competing throughout the summer. In the first contest of the day, Team Apuzzo which is led by former Eagle Sam Apuzzo lost to Team Glynn 13-12. Apuzzo scored three goals, while former attacker Charlotte North scored four, Kenzie Kent scored one, and midfielder Dempsey Arsenault scored one. In the second game, Team Moreno vs. Team Bosco, former Eagles midfielder Cassidy Weeks scored two goals. Scales and Courtney Taylor also saw time in the contest.
- Former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was mic’d up during the Baltimore Ravens minicamp summer practice.
- Class of 2026 offensive lineman Owen Fors has received an offer from Boston College. The rising junior is a product of Barrington High School in Barrington, Ill.
