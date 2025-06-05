BC Legendary Head Coach Eddie Pellagrini Inducted Into NEIBA Hall of Fame; The Rundown: June 5, 2025
Eddie Pellagrini, the legendary former Boston College Baseball head coach who led the Eagles to three College World Series appearances, will be among those honored in the 2025 class of the New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association Hall of Fame.
Eddie Pellagrini elevated the Eagles' baseball program to new heights, leading Boston College to 359 victories over his head-coaching tenure, spanning from 1957 to 1988. During his long and distinguished career, Pellagrini led the Eagles to 17 winning seasons, seven postseason berths in the NCAA District I Playoffs, three District I championships, and three appearances in the College World Series - 1960, 1961, and 1967.
"Pelly was one of a kind! He loved Boston College... He was a Major Leaguer in every sense, and had incredible relationships inside the game of baseball - many of whom were the all-time greats of the game," said Greg Gailius '77. "He always emphasized that it was really important to give back and "make it better for the next guy".
He is a legend who left an incredible legacy and footprint on baseball and athletics at Boston College."A Roxbury, Mass., native and graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School, Pellagrini, a utility infielder, began his professional career at the age of 18 after signing a contract with the Boston Red Sox. He rose through the Red Sox farm organization, reaching the club's Triple-A team just before the start of World War II.
He spent five of his prime years in service of his country as a member of the United States Navy."Coach Pellagrini loved Boston College," said Greg Stewart '79. "A long-time big-leaguer, he was close to some of the all-time greats of the game. A truly great Coach, Mentor, and Man. We miss him every day. The honor is well deserved." Pellagrini returned to baseball in 1946 and was called up to the parent team for the start of the season. In a memorable moment in Red Sox franchise history, "Pelly", the hometown hero, hit a home run in his first at-bat on Opening Day at Fenway Park on April 22, 1946. The Red Sox defeated the Washington Senators, 5-4. Pellagrini is one of only three players in Red Sox history to hit a home run in their first at-bat.
The Hall of Fame inductees will be honored prior to the start of Monday's 50th Annual New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association (NEIBA) Joe Walsh All-Star Game, brought to you by On Deck Sports.
