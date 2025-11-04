BC Men's Hoops Carries High Hopes Back From Boca Raton: The Rundown
If you would have told Boston College fans that the team would be in a knock-down drag-out overtime loss to a team with as much recent success as FAU, the chances are they would take that result given how last year looked.
When it comes in the form of Boston College giving the game away in the final 10 minutes, though, those perceptions change. There were plenty of lowlights from the night, especially in the closing minutes, but there were also plenty of signs that this is a team that's headed in the opposite direction of what many believed it to be following the end of the 2025 season. BC lost via a final score of 78-83 in overtime.
For instance, BC shot a solid percentage from behind the three-point stripe, going 10-28 on the night. The Eagles also had 19 second chance points and 27 points off the bench, including 17 points from transfer forward Boden Kapke. That kind of bench production can't be expected on a nightly basis, but it's helpful to know it's possible.
The straw that will stir the drink for the Eagles will continue to be Donald Hand Jr., who went a dismal 6-13 from the charity stripe on the evening. If he and the rest of the Eagles can maintain their physical level of play and convert at the stripe, there are plenty of winnable games ahead. After Monday night, the nonconference schedule became much more interesting for a team picked to be near the bottom of the ACC.
Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for all Boston College Eagles news, for Tuesday, Nov. 4.
Tuesday's Schedule
There are no athletic events scheduled for Tuesday, November 4.
Monday's Results
Men's Basketball: Boston College 78, FAU 83
Women's Basketball: Boston College 71, Holy Cross 72
Did You Notice?
Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien said that he was proud of the fight his team showed in last weekend's game against Notre Dame. Fans have to hope that the Eagles can carry that fight into the few remaining games left on the schedule as a matter of pride above all else.
Speaking of pride, this weekend marks the annual Red Bandana week for BC football in honor of Welles Crowther.
A kicoff time has been announced for BC's senior day game against Georgia Tech.
Former Boston College pitcher Emmet Sheehan now has some incredibly previous hardware to his name after the Dodgers won the World Series.
On this day in Boston College Eagles History:
November 4, 2006: Matt Ryan set school records for completions (40) and passing attempts (57) while throwing for 402 yards, but Boston College still came up short at Wake Forest, 21-14.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I've been coaching college hockey for 12 years, and he's the best I've ever seen.”- Ben Smith on Brian Leetch
