Boston College Extends Offer to 4-Star 2027 Point Guard

While the Eagles' men's basketball season has gotten off to a bit of a rough start, holding a 5-6 record through the first eleven games, the future continues to look bright as just this year, Boston College signed a very highly touted 4-Star point guard prospect, Trey Beamer, and now are looking to potentially land another in the following recruiting class.

This week, Earl Grant and the Eagles' staff extended an offer to 4-Star 2027 point guard Jymin Veney from St. John's College High School in Washington, DC. The 6-foot-3 point guard took to social media to share the news of his offer on Tuesday, December 16.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Boston College !! #goeagles🦅 pic.twitter.com/8nBKJHtElZ — Jymin Veney (@thejyminveney) December 16, 2025

He is ranked as the No. 25 player at his position in the class and the No. 1 player in Washington, DC, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. As a sophomore in 2024, in just four appearances, Veney scored 36 points on over 55 percent shooting from the field.

As of now, the talented point guard holds offers from Old Dominion, Hampton, La Salle, George Mason, East Carolina and Indiana, but has not taken any visits yet.

He and St. John's recently participated in the National High School Hoops Festival, a yearly showcase featuring the best high school teams in the DC, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area.

3:53 Q4| @thejyminveney continuing his super strong game in this one as he gets the floater over the big to drop for @SJCBoysHoops



53-50 SJC up. pic.twitter.com/BwxOcmDQzs — Capitol Hoops (@CapitolHoops) December 1, 2025

In two games, Veney scored 41 points on 16 of 29 shooting, also adding ten rebounds and eight assists as well. His team was unable to secure a win in both matchups, but the junior prospect was able to show off many aspects of his impressive game.

As of now, Boston College holds zero commits in the 2027 recruiting class, and while the commitment of the aforementioned Beamer was certainly impressive for 2026, landing just a single prospect is still less than ideal.

While another disappointing season could result in the Eagles moving on from Grant as head coach, until then, he remains the leader of the program, and will need to bounce back in a major way on the 2027 recruiting trail if he hopes to improve moving forward.

