Action From Boston College Men's Basketball's Hall of Fame Classic Loss to UMass: Photo Gallery

Despite battling back from a 14-point deficit in the second half, multiple key errors in the final minute prevented the Eagles from completing the comeback and BC lost to UMass 76-74 in the Hall of Fame Classic. Here's how Boston College's first game against UMass in over twelve years looked from the baseline:

1. Here Come the Eagles

The Boston College starting five sit together before a game against UMass at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

The Boston College starting five sit together before a game against UMass. Guard Luka Toews made his second consecutive start in the contest.

2. Luka Toews Directs the Offense

Luka Toews calls a play at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Luka Toews calls out a play in the first half.

3. Fred Payne For Three!

Fred Payne celebrates after scoring a three-point shot at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Fred Payne celebrates after scoring a three-point field goal. The redshirt sophomore scored 11 points, six of which came from beyond the arc.

4. Caleb Steger Shoots a Three-Point Shot

Caleb Steger attempts a three-point shot at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Caleb Steger attempts a three-point shot.

5. Aidan Shaw Dunks

Aidan Shaw dunks at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Aidan Shaw scores an athletic dunk over UMass forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. All six of the senior's points came from dunks.

6. Chase Forte Looks for an Open Pass

Chase Forte dribbles around a UMass player at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Chase Forte dribbles past UMass guard K'Jei Parker. The graduate transfer tallied 12 points in 25 minutes played.

7. Boden Kapke Scores a Layup

Boden Kapke scores a layup at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke scores a layup over UMass forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. The junior scored 12 points while shooting 4-5 from the field.

8. Boden Kapke Focuses

Boden Kapke focuses before shooting free throws at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College big man Boden Kapke takes a breath before attempting free throws. As a team, the Eagles scored 27 of their 74 points from the line, making just over 77% of their free throws.

9. Earl Grant Yells From the Bench

Earl Grant yells from the bench at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College head coach Earl Grant yells at the defense from the bench.

10. Rejected By Jason Asemota!

Jason Asemota blocks a shot at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Jason Asemota blocks a layup attempt by UMass forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. Among other stats, the sophomore tied his season-highs in points (9) and rebounds (7) in the contest.

11. And-One!

Donald Hand Jr. scores a layup through a foul at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. scores a layup after getting fouled. The redshirt junior led the Eagles with 18 points.

12. Donald Hand Jr. Celebrates

Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after getting awarded an and-one free throw at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr. celebrates after getting awarded an and-one free throw.

13. Boden Kapke Celebrates

Boden Kapke celebrates after getting fouled at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College center Boden Kapke celebrates after getting fouled.

14. Jason Asemota Dunks

Jason Asemota dunks over Leonardo Bettiol at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Jason Asemota dunks over UMass forward Leonardo Bettiol.

15. Jason Asemota Stares Down Leonardo Bettiol

Jason Asemota stares down Leonardo Bettiol at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Jason Asemota stares down UMass forward Leonardo Bettiol after dunking.

16. Earl Grant Answers Questions

Earl Grant answers a question during the post-game press conference at MassMutual Center on Dec. 10, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College head coach Earl Grant answers questions during the post-game press conference.

