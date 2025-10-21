BC Volleyball Bounces Back Against Blue Devils: The Rundown
On Sunday, Boston College Volleyball improved its record to 14-6 on the season in a 3-0 win over the Duke Blue Devils. The victory came after the Eagles suffered a loss at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels in the pair's previous match.
Audrey Ross led the way in both kills and aces with 12 and two, respectively, while Bella Ehrlich and company did their job by playing well around the net. Ehrlich finished the match with five blocks, while Anna Herrington poured in another four and another three from Cornelia Roach.
Five points in set two were as close as any set was as BC thoroughly handled business to get the team's winning percentage back to .700 on the season. However, BC has yet to topple a top 25 foe. As ACC play rolls on, though, BC will have ample opportunities to rack up some wins against solid competition, even if it isn't against some of the best teams in the country.
Postseason hopes are still very much alive for this team, which would make for some exciting news given all the joy that the fall has brought fans of Boston College football thus far.
Here is The Rundown, your daily breakdown of all things Boston College athletics, for Tuesday Oct. 21.
Tuesday's Schedule:
- Women's Golf: Diamante Intercollegiate | Hot Springs Village, Ark. / Diamante C.C. | Preview
Last Weekend's Results:
Friday
- Women's Hockey: Boston College 0, Cornell 3
- Field Hockey: Boston College 1, Duke 3
- Volleyball: Boston College 0, North Carolina 3
- Men's Hockey: Boston College 5, RPI 1
Saturday
- Football: Boston College 23, UConn 38
- Women's Hockey: Boston College 2, Cornell 4
- Men's Soccer: Boston College 2, SMU 3
Sunday
- Field Hockey: Boston College 8, New Hampshire 2
- Women's Soccer: Boston College 1, Syracuse 0
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Duke 0
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:
13 days.
Did You Notice?
Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien spoke to the media this week about helping his players through this losing skid (see video above), and while that might be the message many players want to hear, is it the message the fan base needs at this juncture?
The last time that Boston College and Notre Dame faced off, the weather was...suboptimal, to say the least.
Boston College will begin its season in less than two weeks in Boca Raton against FAU. As one of the early adopters in the G5 NIL space, FAU basketball has become somewhat of a staple in the NCAA Tournament in recent years. The Eagles will have their work cut out for them on the road to open the season.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"I know I am not fit company for anyone. I think a thousand things the night before a game. I imagine every kind of disaster happening to us."- Mike Holovak
