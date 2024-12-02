Boston College Alum Matt Milano Makes Season Debut With Bills, The Rundown: December 2, 2024
Former Boston College and current Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano made his season debut in the Bills 35–10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.
Milano has missed the entirety of the 2024 season so far after suffering a torn bicep during training camp in August and having surgery on it. Buffalo activated him off the IR on Saturday.
In Sunday’s contest, Milano tallied five total tackles, three solo and two assisted.
The 30-year-old played for Boston College from 2013-16 where he appeared in 49 games and tallied 140 total tackles (107 solo and 33 assisted), 31.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, seven passes defended, five fumble recoveries, three blocks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.
He was drafted by the Bills as the No. 163 overall pick (fifth round) of the 2017 NFL Draft and is in his eighth season with the organization.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Dec. 2.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 1.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
74 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College football program announced its Play of the Game from the Eagles 34-23 win over Pitt on Saturday evening, defensive lineman Ty Clemons’ pick six with help from defensive end Neto Okpala.
- Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught three passes for 74 yards in the Ravens 24–19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
- The Boston College football program announced its season award recipients on Sunday night via social media.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social