Boston College at Florida State Sells Out, The Rundown: August 29, 2024
The Boston College Eagles football team is days away from opening its highly anticipated season against the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles on Labor Day Night.
The game will officially be played in front of a full crowd.
According to the Florida State football program via X, the student section sold out on Tuesday evening and the game sold out on Wednesday morning.
Although this will be the Eagles season opener, it will not be for the Seminoles as they are coming off a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0. However, it will be Florida State’s home opener.
The contest will be played at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., and has a capacity of 79,560.
Today's Schedule:
Women's Soccer: Boston College at Dartmouth | 7 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
4 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College field hockey team announced Community Day. The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. ET and will have inflatables, games, and post-game autographs.
- Friends of the Heights, Boston College's NIL collective, shared photos from the Fore Boston and Athletes Classic. "The inaugural Fore Boston and the Athletes Classic was a huge success," wrote Friends of the Heights. "Thank you to everyone who came out to support our student-athletes, and made it a memorable evening for all."
- Class of 2026 outfielder and utility player Kika Kennedy attended Boston College softball's camp over the weekend.
