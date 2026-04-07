BRIGHTON, Mass.— The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (23-11, 9-6 ACC) baseball team picked up an 11-1 run-rule win over the UMass Minutemen (6-18, 2-13 MAC) in eight innings in the first round of the Beanpot on Tuesday evening at Harrington Athletics Village.

The Minutemen jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Gavin O’Brien became the first base runner of the afternoon with a one-out double, advanced to third on a single by Ty Fox, and crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Will Briggs.

The Eagles responded and took the lead in the home half of the inning 5-1 after plating five runs. Jack Toomey started off the scoring with an RBI single and Nick Wang scored on a wild pitch. Luke Gallo hit a bases-clearing triple and also scored on a wild pitch to give Boston College some extra run support.

Boston College extended its lead on an RBI single by Wang in the second, his second hit of the day.

In the fifth, the Eagles tacked on three more runs to make the score 9-1. Danny Surowiec brought in a run on an RBI groundout and Cesar Gonzalez scored a pair on a double that dropped just fair.

Carter Hendrickson ended the contest in the eighth on a two-RBI single to cement the 11-1 win. Prior to Hendrickson’s hit, Ty Mainolfi hit a leadoff single and Nick Wang drew a walk. The pair had a double steal to put themselves into scoring position.

Stolen bases were a big part of the Eagles’ success against UMass. Boston College had nine steals which was the most in a game since 2017 where it had 10.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Luke D’Ancona started on the mound for the Eagles. In his first collegiate start, D’Ancona went two innings and allowed three hits, one earned run, walked one batter and struck out two.

Chase Hartsell, Gavin Soares, and Jacob Burnham entered out of the bullpen. Burnham picked up the win and moved to 2-2 on the year.

The Eagles will wait to find out their opponent in the Beanpot championship as Northeastern and Harvard was delayed to Wednesday.

Next up, Boston College takes on the Dartmouth Big Green on Wednesday afternoon at home. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.